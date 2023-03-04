Kapil Sharma: Worked as a helper in Coca-Cola

Switching gears to drama with Zwigato, India’s favourite comic Kapil Sharma says his humble beginnings made him identify with the role of food-delivery agent

Pic/Instagram

Sometimes, the heartbreaking truths of life are told to us through comedy. So, it shouldn’t really be surprising that India’s most loved comic is bringing to us a poignant story. With Zwigato, Kapil Sharma and filmmaker Nandita Das have put the spotlight on a section of the population that is almost invisibilised. The actor realised he was on to something special the moment Das narrated the story to him. “People mostly approach me for comedies. I have been doing the same kind of work over the past 15 years. Zwigato was a chance to show my versatility,” begins the actor.



Zwigato was screened at Busan International Film Festival

In Zwigato, also starring Shahana Goswami, Sharma plays a food delivery agent who struggles to put food on plate for his family. The daily life of an underprivileged worker spoke to his humble beginnings. “Honestly, if I were offered the role of a scientist, doctor or businessman, I may have felt uncomfortable. But I come from this world. I haven’t worked as a delivery boy, but I have worked as a helper in Coca-Cola.” The actor adds that the movie, while highlighting how the working class is exploited, underlines that empathy and respect go a long way in lessening their burden.

Many were surprised by the coming together of two seemingly different worlds, as Das and Sharma joined forces. For the actor, however, working on the human drama felt as natural as a comedy gig. “Both of us are human beings on the same planet. We share the same emotions,” reasons the actor, adding that he surrendered to the world created by his director. “While making this film, we did nothing else. I shot bank episodes for my show [The Kapil Sharma Show] so that I could fully concentrate on the film.”

Nandita Das

The comic-actor has long been a fan of the director’s brave stories, and was happy that Das turned out to be exactly how he had perceived her through her art. “She took time to conceive the story and thoughtfully cast me. Seeing [her dedication], I also put my heart and soul into it. I knew she makes films because she is passionate [about the subjects], and not to make money. She gets involved in each and every department. I learnt a lot from her, even in the littlest of things.”