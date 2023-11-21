Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023: Net worth and properties owned by the actor

Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023: Here's the actor's reported net worth and the properties he owns in Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan. Pic/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan is one of the top-billed stars from the new generation of actors. With his boyish charm and sound script selection, he has made it to the A-list in a short span of time. Giving tough competition to his contemporaries, he is a director's actor as claimed by many.

Considering he's at the peak of his career, it is said that he is among the highest-paid stars. Ahead of Kartik Aaryan Birthday 2023, here's looking at his reported net worth and the properties he owns in Mumbai at present.

Net Worth

The current heartthrob of the nation, Kartik Aaryan, is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Over the years, he has established himself as a promising actor and a bankable star. Apart from acting in films, Kartik has been endorsing some of the biggest brands in India. He was recently signed as the brand ambassador of McDonald's India (North and East). Catering to the masses and classes, he has been the face of Park Avenue Fragrances, Oppo, Hummel, BoAt Speakers, and Armani Exchange Watches. Manyavar was also endorsed by him. In the latest development, Kartik signed a deal with GTPL, Manforce Condoms, and Dabur Red.

As per reports, Kartik's net worth, as reported in 2022, was estimated to be 46 crores Indian rupees. Reportedly, he charges over Rs. 10 crores for each film. However, information about his exact remuneration remains unverified by official sources. There were reports of the actor giving up his salary to support the makers of Shehzada.

Properties

Kartik, who was living in a rented apartment in Versova during his initial days in the industry, reportedly purchased the same property after achieving success. As per reports, the apartment was bought after paying Rs. 1.60 crores. Reportedly, earlier this year, Kartik purchased an apartment worth Rs. 17.50 crores in the Siddhi Vinayak Building, in the Presidency co-operative society of the Juhu area where his parents already own a house. Not just this, reports stated that Kartik rented Shahid Kapoor's home and is said to be paying a rent of Rs 7.5 lakh per month.

Automobile

Kartik, who belongs to a middle-class family, is now enjoying a luxurious life. His car collection includes the BMW 5 Series 520d, McLaren GT, Mini Cooper S, Lamborghini Urus Capsule and Porsche 718 Boxster.

