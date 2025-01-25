This Republic Day, Tata Play Bollywood Premiere on #305 brings you a lineup of films that echo the spirit of the day—stories of justice, courage, and the will of ordinary people doing extraordinary things

This is a celebration of the cinema we love. So, grab a spot and let these blockbusters take you on a journey you won’t forget.

Satyamev Jayate 2 - 11:00 AM

In this gripping action drama, John Abraham delivers a double dose of patriotism and justice as Satya and Jay, two brothers with fiery ideals. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film explores themes of corruption and societal reform, with iconic dialogues like “Tan Man Dhan se badhkar Jan Man Gan.” Supported by Divya Khosla Kumar’s heartfelt performance and a powerful soundtrack, the film’s high-octane action sequences and emotional core strike a chord with audiences. A tribute to the spirit of justice, Satyamev Jayate 2 is a must-watch.

Section 375 - 1:15 PM

This courtroom drama is as riveting as it is thought-provoking, tackling the complex interplay between law, morality, and justice. Akshaye Khanna shines as a sharp, no-nonsense defence lawyer, while Richa Chadha complements him with a powerful portrayal of a public prosecutor driven by a sense of duty. Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is a masterclass in storytelling, with its screenplay taking three years of research and 29 drafts to perfect, resulting in a narrative that explores the delicate balance between law and justice. The film’s layered storytelling keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

Batla House - 3:15 PM

Inspired by real events, Batla House tells the gripping story of one of India’s most controversial police encounters. John Abraham plays DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, a man torn between duty and public scrutiny. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film stands out as John Abraham spent significant time with the real DCP to capture the complex duality of his personality—shy off duty, but transforming completely on the job. With its raw intensity and patriotic undertones, Batla House is a must-watch for Republic Day.

Sardar Udham Singh - 5:30 PM

This masterpiece brings the story of one of India’s greatest revolutionaries to life. Vicky Kaushal delivers a career-defining performance as Sardar Udham Singh, whose quest for justice following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre shook the British Empire. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is a testament to exceptional storytelling and cinematic excellence. Winner of the National Film Award for Best Hindi Feature Film (2023) and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor (2022), the film has been widely celebrated for its narrative and Vicky’s emotionally charged portrayal. Perfect for Republic Day, Sardar Udham Singh is a tribute to the sacrifices that shaped India’s history.

Raazi - 8:00 PM

In Raazi, Alia Bhatt delivers a performance of a lifetime as Sehmat Khan, a young Kashmiri woman who becomes an undercover spy to serve her nation. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this emotionally charged thriller captures the courage and sacrifice of an ordinary woman navigating extraordinary circumstances. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film’s powerful narrative won the Filmfare Award for Best Film (2019) and Best Director (Meghna Gulzar). Alia’s portrayal earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and the IIFA Award for Best Actress, solidifying her status as one of Bollywood’s finest talents. With unforgettable dialogues like “Watan ke aage kuch nahi,” Raazi is a heartfelt tribute to all unsung heroes of India. This film makes for a perfect conclusion as it celebrates the spirit of patriotism like no other.