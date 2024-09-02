Rishi Kapoor's songs provide choices for every mood. It is very difficult to choose any one or two songs from Rishi Kapoor’s multiple chartbusters

Rishi Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, and even after his demise, people remember him through his iconic films and beloved songs. As September 4 marks Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, here are 5 of the late actor’s best movie songs, which were hits of their time:

'Tu Tu Hai Wahi' (Yeh Vaada Raha):

A famous song from the movie 'Yeh Vaada Raha' (1982), 'Tu Tu Hai Wahi' is a calm and beautiful song that speaks about commitment toward your partner. The film stars Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon in the lead roles.

'Main Shayar Toh Nahin' (Bobby):

This song is one of the biggest hits of its time. Also from Rishi Kapoor’s film 'Bobby,' this song is both melodic and attractive, and you might want to add it to your playlist and enjoy it whenever you want.

'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' (Khel Khel Mein):

From the movie 'Khel Khel Mein,' featuring his wife Neetu Kapoor, this song was a great hit of its time. It talks about the butterflies you feel after falling in love.

'Bachna Ae Haseeno' (Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin):

This one has to be on the list; Rishi Kapoor’s dance gained immense love after the release of this full-of-energy song. 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' from the movie 'Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin' is a great party number even in this era.

'Om Shanti Om' (Karz):

Another blockbuster song, 'Om Shanti Om,' is from the movie 'Karz.' A very tuneful and euphonic song, this one was also a famed song of its time and is liked by the present generation too.

It is very difficult to choose any one or two songs from Rishi Kapoor’s multiple chartbusters. But these five are among those that we think should be added to your playlist. From romantic hits to peppy dance numbers, Rishi Kapoor's songs provide choices for every mood.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and went to the US for medical treatment. However, due to a relapse in early 2020, he breathed his last breath on April 30, 2020.