Breaking News
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: West Bengal Assembly unanimously passes state anti-rape Bill
Mumbai: Brace for delays in Western Railway for a month
Bandra Fair: Talks fail, renters left in the lurch
Mumbai: 1,811 Aarey stalls face uncertainty
Thane: Bhiwandi teens killed in hit-and-run accident
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > From romantic hits to peppy tracks Rishi Kapoors much loved songs for perfect playlist

From romantic hits to peppy tracks, Rishi Kapoor's much-loved songs for perfect playlist

Updated on: 03 September,2024 05:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rishi Kapoor's songs provide choices for every mood. It is very difficult to choose any one or two songs from Rishi Kapoor’s multiple chartbusters

From romantic hits to peppy tracks, Rishi Kapoor's much-loved songs for perfect playlist

In Pic: Rishi Kapoor and his hit numbers

Listen to this article
From romantic hits to peppy tracks, Rishi Kapoor's much-loved songs for perfect playlist
x
00:00

Rishi Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, and even after his demise, people remember him through his iconic films and beloved songs. As September 4 marks Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary, here are 5 of the late actor’s best movie songs, which were hits of their time:


'Tu Tu Hai Wahi' (Yeh Vaada Raha):



A famous song from the movie 'Yeh Vaada Raha' (1982), 'Tu Tu Hai Wahi' is a calm and beautiful song that speaks about commitment toward your partner. The film stars Rishi Kapoor and Poonam Dhillon in the lead roles.


'Main Shayar Toh Nahin' (Bobby):

This song is one of the biggest hits of its time. Also from Rishi Kapoor’s film 'Bobby,' this song is both melodic and attractive, and you might want to add it to your playlist and enjoy it whenever you want.

'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' (Khel Khel Mein):

From the movie 'Khel Khel Mein,' featuring his wife Neetu Kapoor, this song was a great hit of its time. It talks about the butterflies you feel after falling in love.

'Bachna Ae Haseeno' (Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin):

This one has to be on the list; Rishi Kapoor’s dance gained immense love after the release of this full-of-energy song. 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' from the movie 'Hum Kisi Se Kam Nahin' is a great party number even in this era.

'Om Shanti Om' (Karz):

Another blockbuster song, 'Om Shanti Om,' is from the movie 'Karz.' A very tuneful and euphonic song, this one was also a famed song of its time and is liked by the present generation too.

It is very difficult to choose any one or two songs from Rishi Kapoor’s multiple chartbusters. But these five are among those that we think should be added to your playlist. From romantic hits to peppy dance numbers, Rishi Kapoor's songs provide choices for every mood.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and went to the US for medical treatment. However, due to a relapse in early 2020, he breathed his last breath on April 30, 2020.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rishi kapoor bollywood Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories birthday Happy Birthday Bollywood Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK