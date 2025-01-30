Shahid Kapoor's Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025. It has already taken the internet by storm with its gripping trailer and chart-topping songs

Shahid Kapoor in Deva Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Most expensive ticket for Shahid Kapoor’s Deva sold at THIS place in Mumbai - see whopping price x 00:00

The makers of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Deva announced its advance ticket bookings on Wednesday. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025. As ticketing websites commenced bookings, we came across Deva’s most expensive show in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deva’s most expensive ticket in Mumbai

According to BookMyShow, watching Shahid Kapoor’s Deva will cost around Rs 2000 at Jio World Drive. After that comes Jio World Plaza at Rs 1820 which is almost full at the time this article was published.

Deva has already taken the internet by storm with its gripping trailer and chart-topping songs. Adding to the buzz, the makers have unveiled a pulse-pounding video featuring Shahid Kapoor as the intense and unpredictable cop, Deva. This sneak peek offers yet another glimpse of the fierce energy he brings to the role, leaving audiences eager for what’s to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Shahid Kapoor on experimenting with looks

In a journey spanning over two decades, Shahid Kapoor has never shied away from experimenting with his looks to transform into the characters he has played—whether it's Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab, Haider Meer in Haider, or Dev Ambre in the upcoming film Deva.

Shahid strongly believes that nothing is too much to invest in a character, especially for those who love what they do. He told IANS, “So I would say whatever it takes to get the job done, but of course, we are professional actors, you know, you don't need to actually do something. I think that's something sometimes people think that an actor should prep like that.”

He added, “Some actors also think like that, but I don't at all prescribe to that kind of a mindset. I think it's a job and you should know professionally how to do it. But you should give everything that you have to make it the best that it can be.”

Ever since his debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, Shahid has given memorable characters in films such as Vivah, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Jab We Met, Haider, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to name a few.