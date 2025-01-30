Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Most expensive ticket for Shahid Kapoors Deva sold at THIS place in Mumbai see whopping price

Most expensive ticket for Shahid Kapoor’s Deva sold at THIS place in Mumbai - see whopping price

Updated on: 30 January,2025 11:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shahid Kapoor's Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025. It has already taken the internet by storm with its gripping trailer and chart-topping songs

Most expensive ticket for Shahid Kapoor’s Deva sold at THIS place in Mumbai - see whopping price

Shahid Kapoor in Deva Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Most expensive ticket for Shahid Kapoor’s Deva sold at THIS place in Mumbai - see whopping price
x
00:00

The makers of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Deva announced its advance ticket bookings on Wednesday. Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025. As ticketing websites commenced bookings, we came across Deva’s most expensive show in Mumbai. 


Deva’s most expensive ticket in Mumbai


According to BookMyShow, watching Shahid Kapoor’s Deva will cost around Rs 2000 at Jio World Drive. After that comes Jio World Plaza at Rs 1820 which is almost full at the time this article was published. 


Deva has already taken the internet by storm with its gripping trailer and chart-topping songs. Adding to the buzz, the makers have unveiled a pulse-pounding video featuring Shahid Kapoor as the intense and unpredictable cop, Deva. This sneak peek offers yet another glimpse of the fierce energy he brings to the role, leaving audiences eager for what’s to come.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Shahid Kapoor on experimenting with looks

In a journey spanning over two decades, Shahid Kapoor has never shied away from experimenting with his looks to transform into the characters he has played—whether it's Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab, Haider Meer in Haider, or Dev Ambre in the upcoming film Deva.  

Shahid strongly believes that nothing is too much to invest in a character, especially for those who love what they do. He told IANS, “So I would say whatever it takes to get the job done, but of course, we are professional actors, you know, you don't need to actually do something. I think that's something sometimes people think that an actor should prep like that.”

He added, “Some actors also think like that, but I don't at all prescribe to that kind of a mindset. I think it's a job and you should know professionally how to do it. But you should give everything that you have to make it the best that it can be.”

Ever since his debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, Shahid has given memorable characters in films such as Vivah, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Jab We Met, Haider, Udta Punjab, Kabir Singh and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to name a few.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Deva shahid kapoor pooja hegde Entertainment News bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK