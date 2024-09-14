The hit South Korean series is now dealing with a legal case, as Indian filmmaker Soham Shah has sued the show's writer and the platform for copyright infringement

Soham Shah vs. Netflix

It looks like Netflix and Squid Game are facing some issues. The hit South Korean series is now dealing with a legal case, as Indian filmmaker Soham Shah has sued the show's writer and the platform for copyright infringement.

Soham Shah's Squid Game plagiarism allegations

According to a TMZ report, filmmaker Soham Shah is accusing Netflix’s hit series Squid Game of copying his 2009 film Luck. The lawsuit claims that the storyline of Squid Game closely mirrors Luck. The movie, starring Imran Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Shruti Haasan, is about a group of people in debt who are drawn into a series of competitive games for a chance to win big money. Apparently, the film shares noticeable similarities with the 2021 series Squid Game.

Netflix denies Soham Shah's Squid Game plagiarism allegations

Netflix has now responded to the allegation in a statement to Hindustan Times, denying the claim. A spokesperson from Netflix said, “This claim has no merit. Squid Game was created by and written by Hwang Dong Hyuk and we intend to defend this matter vigorously.”

About Squid Game's season 2 and 3 release date

Three years after winning 'Squid Game', Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.

Netflix unveiled the premiere date for the season 2 in a new announcement video. The clip shows contestants wearing the infamous green overalls, preparing for a race. However, as they begin to run, a couple of them start dropping dead. The camera then zooms in to the frontman or the host standing with the guards in red. A voice is heard saying, “It’s been three years, are you ready to play again?”

Netflix wrote in the caption, “The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 coming December 26, only on Netflix. Final Season coming 2025.”

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the series, will return as writer, director, and executive producer for the new season. Kim Ji-yeon will also executive produce. Firstman Studio will produce.