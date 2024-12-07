Sources say Border 2 shoot to kick off in Dehradun on January 6 with Varun Dhawan; Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh’s look tests lined up this month

Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan

If things had worked out according to producer-writer Nidhi Dutta’s original plans, actors Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty would have faced the camera for Border 2 in November-end (Jawans summoned for the battle, September 30). But there seems to have been a change in plans. Now, mid-day has learnt that the sequel to JP Dutta’s hit Border (1997) will go on floors on January 6 in Dehradun. With less than a month to go, director Anurag Singh began look tests for the primary cast this week.

Director JP dutta and Sunny Deol on the set of Border (1997)

Sources tell us that a former Major in the Army, has not only guided Singh and Nidhi through the research but is also overseeing the styling of the film that focuses on a chapter of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. A source in the know reveals, “While designer Sheetal Sharma is doing the costumes, the ex-Army Major is giving approvals on everything related to it—from the references and research, to the badges and uniforms, ensuring that they are accurate in terms of the period and designation. His contribution is not restricted to the costumes alone. Nidhi is seeking his guidance on the artillery that was used in the war, as well as the military strategies that were adopted. She wants the movie to look as authentic as her filmmaker-father’s Border. Varun and Ahan did their look tests this week, while Diljit’s is slotted after December 15. Sunny, who plays a Sardar again, will have his look test in the last week of December. The Major will be present for all the rounds.”

Following the intensive prep that will run throughout December, as Singh will call action on the war drama in January, Dhawan will be the first to slip into the jawan’s uniform. The source elaborates, “Initially, the plan was to start with a massive action sequence involving Sunny, Diljit and Varun on November 25 in Jammu and Kashmir. But now, the schedule will begin in Dehradun with Varun, with sequences reflecting his journey from a small-town boy to someone who joins the Armed Forces. The war drama—which sees the four leads play officers from the Army, Navy and the Air Force—will be shot across real locations in north India.”