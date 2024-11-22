Singer Diljit Dosanjh hit back at a news anchor who allegedly challenged him on television. Dosanjh not only gave a befitting response but also batted for same censorship on movies and songs

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh has been making news for the India tour of his Dil-Luminati tour. While the tickets for the concert were sold out faster than hot cakes, he recently also made headlines for the censorship of his songs. It began when he received a notice from the Telangana government ahead of his Hyderabad concert directing him to not sing songs promoting alcohol, violence and drugs. The singer adhered to the instruction and tweaked words from some of his songs. He addressed the matter during his Ahmedabad concert which was held after the Hyderabad concert. At the concert, he batted for all and every alcohol shops to shut down. He also said that he has 2-4 songs with mentions of alcohol and has also produced devotional songs which no one talks about. The singer once again addressed the matter of censorship during his concert in Lucknow today.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to challenge by news anchor

In an video posted on his Instagram handle, Diljit is seen addressing his audience at the concert. "Kaafi dino se media mai baatein chal rahi hai ki Diljit vs this and that. Mai clear karna chahta hu ki Diljit vs kuch nahi hai. Mai sabse bahut yaar karta hu. Mera kisi ke saath muqabla hnahi hai. (From the past few days, the media has been saying 'Diljit vs this and that. I would like to clear that there is no competition with anyone. I only have love for all)," he said.

He further spoke about a TV news anchor who allegedly posed him a challenge on national television. "Ek anchor saab hai TV par. Unke baare mai zaroor baat karna chahte hu. Wo parso meko challenge de rahe the ki Diljit sharaab ke bina gaana hit karke dikhaye. For your kind information sir- Born To Shine, GOAT, Lover, Kini Kini. Naina in Bollywood, mere bahut saare gaane hai jo Patiala Peg se jyada stream karte hai Spotify par. Toh aapka challenge hai woh already bekaar ho gaya hai. (There is an anchor on TV who challenged me to make a hit song without mentioning alcohol. I have many songs that stream more than Patiala Peg on Spotify. So this challenge does not hold)," he said at the Lucknown leg of the Dil-Luminati tour.

Diljit bats for same censorship for movies and songs

He said, "Main apne gaano aur apne aap ko defend nahi kar raha. Agar aap censorship lagana chahte ho gaano par, toh woh bhartiya cinema par bhi hona chahiye. Bhartiya cinema mai jitne badi gun ,utna bada hero. Kaunsa bada actor hai jisne sharaab ka scene ya gaana nahi kiya ho?"

Jiss din waha censorship laga ye, mai band kardunga ussi din," he said adding, "Kalakaar aapko soft target lagta hai isliye aap unko cheddte ho. FYI, maine jo filmein ki hai unko National Award bhi mila hai. Humara kaam sasta kaam nahi hai. (I will stop the day censorship is applied in movies. Artists are soft targets and hence you play with them. I have also done films which have won National Awards)."

Diljit added that the news anchor spread fake news about him but he is not angry. "Ye aapki zimmedari hai ki aap sahi news failaaye. Toh mai bhi aapko challenge karta hu ki sahi news dikhaye," he concluded challenging the news anchor.