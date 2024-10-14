Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Tamil actress Oviya responds to netizens asking link for leaked private video

Tamil actress Oviya responds to netizens asking link for leaked private video

Updated on: 14 October,2024 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Oviya's comment section on her latest Instagram post was flooded with mentions of the leaked private video. Instead of ignoring or blocking it, the actress gave light hearted response to them

Tamil actress Oviya responds to netizens asking link for leaked private video

Oviya

Listen to this article
Tamil actress Oviya responds to netizens asking link for leaked private video
x
00:00

Actress Oviya who primarily works in Tamil cinema has been asking headlines for an alleged leaked private video of herself. Amid the report of the leaked video, Oviya dropped a picture of herself on Instagram without any caption. In the picture, she can be seen giving a subtle smile. However, it was her comment section that had everyone's attention.


Oviya's comment section on her latest post is flooded with mention of the leaked private video. Some of the comments were in poor taste. However, Oviya was not negatively impacted by the comments and instead chose to respond to them in her own way. 


A user took the comment section and asked for a longer version of the leaked clip. Responding to it, Oviya wrote, "Next time, bro". 


She also asked for the link from a user who commented, "Those who know".

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Oviya (@happyovi)

Apart from Tamil cinema, Oviya has also appeared in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu films. Oviya's real name is Helen Nelson and she made her acting debut in 2007 with the Malayalam film Kangaroo starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. She only came to notice 10 years later with her participation in the season 1 of Bigg Boss Tamil. The 2017 reality TV show premiered on Star Vijay, with Kamal Haasan as host. She became a fan favourite with her charming and strong personality. She would often become the contestant with highest vote even as she got nominated for eliminations multiple times. However, her time on the show as cut short when she temporarily exited the show owing to her mental health. She exited the show after a particularly intense episode. 

In 2009, she worked in the Tamil film 'Naalai Namadhe'. Since then she has appeared in films like 'Ganesha Meendum Santhipom, Muthukku Muthaaga, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Sillunu Oru Sandhippu, and Hello Naan Pei Pesuren'. She was last seen on the big screen in a lead role in the Tami film Boomer Uncle' opposite Yogi Babu. 

In 2015, she also made her Bollywood debut with 'Yeh Ishq Sarfira', although her success in Hindi cinema did not match her popularity in South Indian films.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

privacy videos video Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News Instagram

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK