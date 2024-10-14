Tamil actress Oviya responds to netizens asking link for leaked private video

Oviya's comment section on her latest Instagram post was flooded with mentions of the leaked private video. Instead of ignoring or blocking it, the actress gave light hearted response to them

Actress Oviya who primarily works in Tamil cinema has been asking headlines for an alleged leaked private video of herself. Amid the report of the leaked video, Oviya dropped a picture of herself on Instagram without any caption. In the picture, she can be seen giving a subtle smile. However, it was her comment section that had everyone's attention.

Oviya's comment section on her latest post is flooded with mention of the leaked private video. Some of the comments were in poor taste. However, Oviya was not negatively impacted by the comments and instead chose to respond to them in her own way.

A user took the comment section and asked for a longer version of the leaked clip. Responding to it, Oviya wrote, "Next time, bro".

She also asked for the link from a user who commented, "Those who know".

Apart from Tamil cinema, Oviya has also appeared in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu films. Oviya's real name is Helen Nelson and she made her acting debut in 2007 with the Malayalam film Kangaroo starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. She only came to notice 10 years later with her participation in the season 1 of Bigg Boss Tamil. The 2017 reality TV show premiered on Star Vijay, with Kamal Haasan as host. She became a fan favourite with her charming and strong personality. She would often become the contestant with highest vote even as she got nominated for eliminations multiple times. However, her time on the show as cut short when she temporarily exited the show owing to her mental health. She exited the show after a particularly intense episode.

In 2009, she worked in the Tamil film 'Naalai Namadhe'. Since then she has appeared in films like 'Ganesha Meendum Santhipom, Muthukku Muthaaga, Yaamirukka Bayamey, Sillunu Oru Sandhippu, and Hello Naan Pei Pesuren'. She was last seen on the big screen in a lead role in the Tami film Boomer Uncle' opposite Yogi Babu.

In 2015, she also made her Bollywood debut with 'Yeh Ishq Sarfira', although her success in Hindi cinema did not match her popularity in South Indian films.