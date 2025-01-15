Amar Upadhyay has responded to Ram Kapoor's claims on his career path. The actor is well known for portraying the role of Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Amar Upadhyay

Actor Ram Kapoor who has worked extensively in television recently gave an interview where he spoke in depth about his experience on television and also about his colleagues in the business. During his interview, he also spoke about the career advice he gave 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' actor Amar Upadhyay. Now, Upadhyaya has related to Kapoor's comment on his career.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor claimed that he told Amar to not leave television for films so quickly. He emphasised Amar could have gained more fame had he stayed longer on TV. Amar played the role of Mihir Virani in the famed Indian TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, he soon quit the show to try his hand at movies.

What Amar Upadhyay said about Ram Kapoor's comment on him

Responding to Ram Kapoor's comments, Upadhyay told Telly TV that he has not watched the interview but was informed about his comment during a media interaction.

“I thought they were just spreading rumors. My philosophy in life is that I don’t care what people say or think about me. I don’t pay attention to negative comments or podcasts that mention me in a negative light. I have a very positive mindset, and I know that I am an extremely hardworking person." Amar said adding that he does not stay home or more that two-four days and keeps working to keep his anxiety at bay.

The actor added, “I’m not going to leave TV, and I won’t leave it because television has given me constant work."

Amar also stressed that most of his former colleagues are no longer working in television and he is still going string after three decades in the business. He is working on an online series, regional films, and is considering what to opt for next. He said, “God is kind, and I have a lot of work to do. Woh kehte hain nah, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge… Logon Ka Kaam Hai Kehna. People will talk, but I’ll just focus on my work and ignore the negativity."

Amar's work front

After making a mark with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the early 2000s, Amar Upadhyay worked in several popular Bollywood films, such as LOC Kargil, 13 B, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 among others. The actor is expected to be seen on TV again with the upcoming show Doree 2.