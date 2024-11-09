In a conversation with us at mid-day.com, Bigg Boss 18 evictee Arfeen Khan expressed that Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Vivian Dsena need therapy

In Pic: Arfeen Khan

Just after the whole fiasco Sara Arfeen created in the house, things were about to settle down when her husband, Arfeen Khan, got evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 18' house. After coming out of the controversial reality show, Arfeen, who is a mind coach, tried to defend Sara’s actions in the house and shifted the blame onto Vivian Dsena. Dsena, who has been “Time God” for two consecutive weeks, is said to have experienced a behavioural change after getting power, according to Arfeen. In a conversation with us at mid-day.com, Arfeen expressed that Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Vivian Dsena need therapy.

Arfeen Khan- ‘Main bohot disappointed hoon’

Starting the conversation, Arfeen first shared his disappointment and said, “Main bohot disappointed hoon. I think main contribution de bhi raha tha. Kaafi shocking tha mere liye aur gharwalon ke liye bhi, and they were crying like crazy (I am very disappointed. I think I was contributing as well. It was quite shocking for me and also for the housemates, and they were crying like crazy).” When asked if he is worried about Sara being alone, he replied, “No, I am not worried at all because Sara is a very strong woman.”

Arfeen Khan- ‘Sara was tortured’

Further, when asked about the whole fiasco and whether Vivian, Eisha, and Avinash were trying to label her as mentally unstable, Arfeen said, “These people need a mental check-up.” He continued, explaining, “It was all a buildup that led to the outburst. These people were torturing Sara and pushed her to the edge. They indirectly called her a dog and 'chudail' (witch), and the sad part was that these people were Sara’s friends, especially Vivian. When Vivian was told he wasn’t a good leader, he became Sara’s enemy. I warned Vivian, 'Dil ke sath mat khelo,' but he didn’t realise anything.”

He went on to admit that Sara was wrong when she said “Pati, Patni aur Woh” for Alice Kaushik, Eisha, and Avinash, but defended her by saying, “Two days back, Eisha said, 'Mera chakkar chal raha hai Chahat ke saath.' She said this before my wife, and I was shocked.”

Arfeen Khan- ‘Avinash Mishra is a kid’

Talking about what Sara was saying to Eisha and Avinash, Arfeen explained, “She was calling him baby boy, ‘change your nappy’—what’s wrong in that? He is a kid; I had placed an order for a pacifier and nappies for Avinash.”

‘Vivian is the most fake contestant’

Further disappointed with his own friend Vivian, Arfeen, with a heavy heart, called Vivian fake and said, “Sad for me to say that Vivian is the most fake contestant, even though the real Vivian is a very nice guy.”

All about 'Bigg Boss 18'

After Arfeen Khan’s elimination from the house, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'.