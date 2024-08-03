Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
YouTuber held for dangerous stunts on railway tracks, endangering public safety
Puja Khedkar's mother gets bail in criminal intimidation case
Man dies of swine flu in Beed district
MLA Zeeshan Siddique among 8 booked for obstructing govt officials in Bandra
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Exclusive Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Kritika Malik defends Armaan for slapping Vishal As a husband he did the right thing

Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Kritika Malik defends Armaan for slapping Vishal: ‘As a husband, he did the right thing’

Updated on: 03 August,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Top

Kritika Malik started the interview by talking about her happiness at reaching the top 5 and said, “I am very happy, it was people’s love that made me reach here"

Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Kritika Malik defends Armaan for slapping Vishal: ‘As a husband, he did the right thing’

Kritika and Armaan Malik Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Kritika Malik defends Armaan for slapping Vishal: ‘As a husband, he did the right thing’
x
00:00

Kritika Malik is one of the most controversial contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house because of her relationship with Armaan Malik. The social media sensation, who ended at the 5th position in Bigg Boss OTT 3, has now answered all the questions in an interview with midday.com.


Kritika started the interview by talking about her happiness at reaching the top 5 and said, “I am very happy that I came till the top 5. It was people’s love that made me reach here.”



“People feel jealous. Those who didn't reach this far are just jealous. There was a nomination task twice every week in the show I was in. If you felt I was undeserving, then you should have evicted me. You didn't nominate me, and now you are calling me undeserving; it's not my problem,” said Kritika while talking about people’s comments regarding calling her undeserving.


Kritika couldn’t face the media wrath during the press round and was later seen having a breakdown. Addressing that, she said, “I knew that people think a certain way, but I was missing Payal and wanted to ask her if she was okay, if the children were okay. That’s why I was stressed.”

Armaan raised his hand on Vishal for his comment on Kritika, for which the Malik family was heavily trolled. Defending Armaan’s action, Kritika said, “Armaan raised his hand, but then it was considered a special case. Now I don't know why the contestants changed their stance. It was their thinking, but for me, as a husband, Armaan did the right thing.”

While talking about Armaan Malik and his two marriages, and her being the second wife, Kritika said, “I have already said that we don't support polygamy. I can't change what has happened; it has been 7 years now. I will just say that I can't help what has happened.”

About the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale:

The finale episode began on a heartwarming note with the top five contestants reading out notes they wrote for each other. The finalists complimented each other and kept promises to keep in touch.

The eliminated contestants were also invited to the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale. During the show, Anil Kapoor asked Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik to confront each other. The two got into a heated argument over the incident. Anil Kapoor asked Vishal if he wanted to take back his apology. To this, Pandey said, "I regret apologizing, sir." He also said that he is uncomfortable sitting with Armaan in the same room.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

armaan malik Bigg Boss OTT Entertainment News indian television television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK