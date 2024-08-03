Kritika Malik started the interview by talking about her happiness at reaching the top 5 and said, “I am very happy, it was people’s love that made me reach here"

Kritika Malik is one of the most controversial contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house because of her relationship with Armaan Malik. The social media sensation, who ended at the 5th position in Bigg Boss OTT 3, has now answered all the questions in an interview with midday.com.

Kritika started the interview by talking about her happiness at reaching the top 5 and said, “I am very happy that I came till the top 5. It was people’s love that made me reach here.”

“People feel jealous. Those who didn't reach this far are just jealous. There was a nomination task twice every week in the show I was in. If you felt I was undeserving, then you should have evicted me. You didn't nominate me, and now you are calling me undeserving; it's not my problem,” said Kritika while talking about people’s comments regarding calling her undeserving.

Kritika couldn’t face the media wrath during the press round and was later seen having a breakdown. Addressing that, she said, “I knew that people think a certain way, but I was missing Payal and wanted to ask her if she was okay, if the children were okay. That’s why I was stressed.”

Armaan raised his hand on Vishal for his comment on Kritika, for which the Malik family was heavily trolled. Defending Armaan’s action, Kritika said, “Armaan raised his hand, but then it was considered a special case. Now I don't know why the contestants changed their stance. It was their thinking, but for me, as a husband, Armaan did the right thing.”

While talking about Armaan Malik and his two marriages, and her being the second wife, Kritika said, “I have already said that we don't support polygamy. I can't change what has happened; it has been 7 years now. I will just say that I can't help what has happened.”

About the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale:

The finale episode began on a heartwarming note with the top five contestants reading out notes they wrote for each other. The finalists complimented each other and kept promises to keep in touch.

The eliminated contestants were also invited to the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale. During the show, Anil Kapoor asked Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik to confront each other. The two got into a heated argument over the incident. Anil Kapoor asked Vishal if he wanted to take back his apology. To this, Pandey said, "I regret apologizing, sir." He also said that he is uncomfortable sitting with Armaan in the same room.