Here comes the trailer of Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah's 'Maharani' season 2

After a long wait, the trailer of Maharani season 2 has come out and Sohum's character of Bheema Bharti seems to have got a whole new transformation which would be exciting to see in the series

Sohum Shah has been constantly pushing up the audience's excitement by releasing his look of Bheema Bharti from the much-awaited Maharani season 2. After a long wait finally the trailer of the Maharani season 2 is out. Taking to his social media, Sohum shared the trailer of Maharani season 2 while leaving the audience awestruck over the twist and turns it has brought with it.

Apart from ‘Maharani season 2, The actor has an exciting line-up in the capacity of an actor and a producer, as he looks forward to one of the busiest years in his professional career with a feature film ‘Sanaa’ and several other developments in the pipeline.