Here comes the trailer of Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah's 'Maharani' season 2

Updated on: 01 August,2022 06:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After a long wait, the trailer of Maharani season 2 has come out and Sohum's character of Bheema Bharti seems to have got a whole new transformation which would be exciting to see in the series

Here comes the trailer of Huma Qureshi and Sohum Shah's 'Maharani' season 2

Maharani 2 still/picture courtesy: PR


Sohum Shah has been constantly pushing up the audience's excitement by releasing his look of Bheema Bharti from the much-awaited Maharani season 2. After a long wait finally the trailer of the Maharani season 2 is out. Taking to his social media, Sohum shared the trailer of Maharani season 2 while leaving the audience awestruck over the twist and turns it has brought with it.

After a long wait, the trailer of Maharani season 2 has come out and Sohum's character of Bheema Bharti seems to have got a whole new transformation which would be exciting to see in the series. 

Apart from ‘Maharani season 2, The actor has an exciting line-up in the capacity of an actor and a producer, as he looks forward to one of the busiest years in his professional career with a feature film ‘Sanaa’ and several other developments in the pipeline.

