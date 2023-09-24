Culture to health: Here’s a recap of Mid-day.com’s top feature stories from last week

Make this Sunday interesting with our specially curated list of top feature stories. Be it food, festivities, health or music, we serve a bit of everything that caters to the varied interests of all our readers

We started the week by bringing to you the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations of this year. We also delved into many crucial health-related stories ranging from the need for women to have constructive conversations around sex and pleasure with their girlfriends, to exploring the health impacts of vaping and understanding the health risks of Nipah virus.

For all the music enthusiasts, on the occasion of International Country Music Day 2023, we spoke to country music fans and a musician to know their love for the genre. Besides this, we also had a candid conversation with popular Indian rapper Baba Sehgal, who took us through his music, the evolving nature of the industry, his love for food songs and unique lyrics.

To serve you a dash of Mumbai, we also spoke at large about why it is so difficult to find rental accommodation in Mumbai. This week, under our fortnightly series ‘Shelf Life’, we stumbled upon a heavenly place for bibliophiles right outside Vile Parle station that has a collection of over one lakh books.



Here is a complete list of our top feature stories from last week

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How these Mumbaikars are using millets, chocolates, paper and books to make the idol

As more people switch to eco-friendly methods of making Lord Ganesha idols for Ganeshotsav this year, there are others who are making use of chocolate to make the idols, while some are making use of clay, along with paper, and even books to decorate the pandal.



Ladies, here’s how talking sex with your girl gang can help you navigate your sexual needs

From telling you how to have sex to ensuring you have a perfect climax, your girl gang can help you navigate your sex life better. We got an expert and some friends to talk about the benefits of discussing sex with your girlfriends and how to go about it the right way.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How Mumbai’s different communities are bringing in festivities this year

Mumbai will come alive over the next few days as city dwellers welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes. Ahead of the celebrations, mid-day.com spoke to members of the Tamil, Maharashtrian and Goud Saraswat Brahmin communities, who tell us about their preparations and celebrations of their culture, as they devote the next 10 days to the elephant-headed god.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: How women of Mumbai’s dhol tasha groups are playing dhols in style

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2023, we explore the participation of women in Mumbai’s dhol tasha groups and dissect their unique fusion of Indo-Western attire.

International Country Music Day 2023: Indian country music fans, musicians on why they enjoy the genre

India boasts of many different genres of music that are loved by all but among them is a simmering sub-culture of country music, which is not only being enjoyed by people of all ages but also played. Marking International Country Music Day earlier this month, we spoke to country music fans and a musician to know their love for the genre.

Explained: What is the rare, brain-damaging virus that is spreading in Kerala?

The Nipah virus spreads to human bodies primarily through direct contact with infected animals or consumption of food products exposed to saliva or urine from infected bats.

World Alzheimer’s Day 2023: What you need to know about the neurological condition and here’s how you can help

Every year, World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated on September 21 to raise awareness about the neurological condition among people. Mumbai health experts shed light on the causes, symptoms, effects, challenges and how people can help those suffering from the disease.



Memory cafes offer a path to cognitive improvement for Alzheimer’s patients

New-age medical treatments for Alzheimer’s disease are underway to enhance the cognitive functions and well-being of patients. Innovative solutions like memory cafes, virtual reality, art therapy and tau-targeted treatment are gaining prominence in tackling the heartbreaking ailment.

Are vapes really a safer alternative to cigarettes?

E-cigarettes or vapes, despite being considered a safer option than tobacco cigarettes, their sale and purchase is banned in India. Why? Health experts share interesting insights.

Why is it so tough to find rental accommodation in Mumbai?

Finding the perfect apartment in Mumbai is like chasing a mirage: It appears within reach but not quite. We investigate the factors that contribute to the city’s inflated housing rentals.

Timeless charm: Mumbai's 56-year-old bookstore in Vile Parle houses over 1 lakh books

Right outside Vile Parle railway station, a bookstore with a collection of over a lakh books awaits all the bibliophiles of Mumbai. From books starting at just Rs 20, this book stall is home to classics as well as the newest novels making it heaven for all those who love to read.

Originality over everything: Honestly, I don't want to change myself

In an exclusive interview with mid-day.com amid his 'No Bullshit' tour, Baba Sehgal dives into his music, evolving nature of the industry, his love for food songs and unique lyrics.

