From versatile themes to eco-friendly decor ideas, design experts share tips to transform your spaces, no matter how compact or large, ensuring everyone can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in style

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

Choice of decor theme can significantly enhance overall ambiance and reflect your style Nature theme is becoming a favourite for Ganesh Chaturthi as it brings an earthy vibe To create a sustainable and inviting atmosphere, incorporate natural materials in the home

Ganesh Chaturthi presents an opportunity to transform your home into a sacred and festive space. It is when the colours are celebrated, ornamentation is glorified and the nostalgia is relived, all over, again. Every home has a different take on it—one takes forward the family traditions, one goes bold with the boho fusion, one finds joy in the minimalism while one styles everything up with an eclectic eye. Whether you have a spacious house or a cosy apartment, there are many ways to create a festive and welcoming atmosphere in your home. From traditional elements to modern touches, design experts will offer versatile decor ideas that will bring the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi into your living spaces.