Also called Gokulashtami, Dahi Handi, Shrikrishna Jayanti in different parts of India, Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great enthusiasm by lakhs of devotees across the country

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Janmashtami is an important Hindu festival that is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar (incarnation) of Lord Vishnu. Also called Gokulashtami, Dahi Handi, Shri Krishna Jayanti in different parts of India, it is celebrated with great enthusiasm by lakhs of devotees across the country.

As Janmashtami 2024 approaches, here’s all you need to know about the festival.

Date

According to the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami is marked on Ashtami (eighth day) of Krishna Paksh (dark fortnight) of the Bhadrapad month. This date falls in the months of August or September as per the Gregorian calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on August 26.

According to Drik Panchang, Krishna Janmashtami spans two consecutive days as Lord Krishna was born around midnight.

Puja timings and shubh muhurat

Ashtami tithi begins - 03:39 on Aug 26, 2024

Ashtami tithi ends - 02:19 on Aug 27, 2024

Rohini Nakshatra begins - 15:55 on Aug 26, 2024

Rohini Nakshatra ends - 15:38 on Aug 27, 2024

Nishita Puja time

00:17 to 01:03, Aug 27 (Mumbai)

00:01 to 00:45, Aug 27 (New Delhi)

23:58 to 00:44, Aug 27 (Bangalore)

23:16 to 00:01, Aug 27 (Kolkata)

Significance

Krishna Janmashtami has been celebrated for over 5200 years in India, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. This year marks his 5251st birth anniversary. The festival holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. Lord Krishna is worshipped as the deity of divinity, love and righteousness by Hindus, who celebrate the festival on a grand level. During Janmashtami, the child form of Lord Krishna, also called Bal Gopal or Laddu Gopal, is primarily worshipped.

Rituals and celebrations

Devotees usually observe a fast on Janmashtami, which is broken after midnight, since that is when Lord Krishna is believed to be born. Pujas, artis and other prayer ceremonies are performed at homes and temples. Swings adorned with flowers and leaves are set up in homes and temples, as a welcome gesture for Lord Krishna, symbolising the joyous spirit of Krishna's childhood.

The festival is celebrated in different ways across India.

In places like Mathura and Vrindavan, grand processions, cultural programmes and Raas Leelas are held.

In Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Pune, Dahi Handi is celebrated, wherein ‘govindas’ form human pyramids and break pots of curd, butter, etc., hung at a height. This is to celebrate Lord Krishna’s fondness for these treats and his playful nature.

