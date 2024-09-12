Breaking News
Onam 2024: How Mumbai’s Malayalis celebrate the Onasadhya in different ways

Updated on: 12 September,2024 09:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Onam will be celebrated on September 15 this year. For Mumbai's Malayalis, the festival is all about culture and tradition but they also talk about how the Onasadhya brings people together in different ways. They also tell you the best way to eat it without being intimidated

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Key Highlights

  1. Onam, the annual harvest & cultural festival, will be celebrated on September 15 this year
  2. While Keralites visit the temple & make pookalam, Onam Sadhya is the highlight of the day
  3. With over 21 dishes, the Sadhya looks intimidating to outsiders but is an absolute delight

Sanju Shibu is busy getting ready for Onam which will be celebrated on September 15 this year. Being a Malayali from Mumbai, the Mumbaikar says their celebrations are often within their house's four walls, unlike Kerala, where it is a larger celebration. However, that doesn’t stop them from celebrating the festival in a big way. He explains, “We celebrate Onam by first going to the Ayyappa temple closest to us. After that, we make the pookalam. Then the most chaotic and beautiful ritual of making the Sadhya starts. More than eating, it's how everyone chips in to take over one or the other chore is what feels the best. Sadhya, of course, served on a banana leaf wearing 'Onakodi', new clothes you get for Onam, is the most wholesome moment of the day.”

