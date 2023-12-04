Bajra cookie to Nutella stuffed cookie: Move over classic chocolate chip cookies to make these unique variations

Do you fancy a cookie with your coffee or to simply snack on? Then you are not alone. On International Cookie Day 2023, Indian chefs tell us how to elevate the classic cookie into something totally new with easy recipes

Every year, December 4 is observed as International Cookie Day. Photo Courtesy: The Artlab

While Indians love their traditional dishes for breakfast and evening snacks, the cookie has become a much-loved bite of goodness with more and more people warming up to it. While Mumbai has its bakeries, the spurt in cafes over the last decade has seen a lot more people get the chance to enjoy that cup of coffee with a delicious cookie. While the traditional chocolate chip cookies are popular, chefs say, the crisp and crumbly baked goods are evolving in more ways than one and the winter is reason enough to enjoy them.



Every year, International Cookie Day is observed on December 4 to celebrate the classic cookie. It would be a lie to say that one can only fall in love with cookies after eating them. The small disc-sized bite of food is a visual delight that gets elevated as soon as you order and eat it. Witnessing the trend around him,Apoorv Agarwal, founder of Bandra-based The Simple Brew,explains, “For a lot of us, cookies were our sweet crunchy snack growing up. What was one of our favourite childhood cheats is now one of the most common accompaniments to our daily coffee in almost every coffee shop. Seldom do we see a cup of coffee sans a little cookie treat along with it – a perfect sweet companion to a tasty, yet bitter beverage.”