Lunar New Year, more popularly known as Chinese New Year, will be celebrated in Mumbai on January 29 this year

Explore the unique flavours of China at Mumbai's restaurants with these unique menus. Photos Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Listen to this article Chinese New Year 2025: Indulge in these food menus in Mumbai to celebrate with food and tradition x 00:00

Indians love Chinese cuisine and what better way to savour it than on Lunar New Year, popularly known as Chinese New Year in Mumbai. As the Chinese community celebrates their new year on January 29 this year, Mumbaikars can join in the celebrations by relishing their delicious dishes through menus in Mumbai's restaurants.

If you are looking to enjoy it, here is your complete guide to Chinese New Year menus in Mumbai:

Cantonese flavours

If you are a connoisseur or simply like to indulge in authentic flavours, diners can experience the rich heritage of Cantonese cuisine this Chinese New Year at The Oriental Blossom in Hotel Marine Plaza, which overlooks the iconic Marine Drive. Renowned for its authentic Cantonese and Sichuan flavours, the restaurant invites you to embark on a culinary journey to explore its uniqueness.

Where: Oriental Blossom, Hotel Marine Plaza, Marine Drive, Nariman Point

When: January 29

Time: 12:30–3 pm, 7:30–11:30 pm

Five-day feast

Celebrate the Year of the Snake at Dashanzi in JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, where they are hosting an exclusive Chinese menu for five days from January 29 to February 2. Diiners can indulge in the Hong Kong Style Wonton Soup and proceed to tantalising Dimsums and appetizers like the Shandong Crispy Garlic Bean Curd and Cantonese Crispy Garlic Tiger Prawns. Savour a selection of festive specialties, including Yuxiang Style Four Treasure Vegetables, Hainanese Chicken Rice and the Longevity Noodles. Creations like Beijing Style Peking Duck and Cantonese Steamed Pomfret promise a rich sensory experience, while sweet delights such as Date Pancakes, Sesame Honey Noodles and Dark Chocolate Panyu Mandarin.

Where: Dashanzi, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, Juhu

When: January 29 - February 2

Time: 7 pm - 1 am (dinner); 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm and 7 pm – 1 am (weekend)

Celebration of flavours

At Mayouchi in The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, the head chef, Golpin Sianipar has put together a special menu that offers an array of dishes that celebrate the finest ingredients and cooking techniques, offering everything from rich broths to delicate dim sum and flavourful large plates. It has a wide variety of soups including Winter Melon Soup and Classic Wonton Soup along with dim sum such as Chicken Green Chili Chives Dumpling and Black Cod Szechuan Dim Sum, and even has Dim Sum Puffs such as Chicken 5 Spice, Pork Char Siu and Prawns. The small plates include Chicken Salted Egg Floss and Wok Fried Xianjiang Cumin Lamb among others, and with large plates like Hangzhou Dongpo Pork, Broccoli Lamb Chop with San Pei Sauce and Salmon in Szechuan Sauce. Last but not the least, enjoy the celebration with Rice & Noodles (Non-Veg or Veg) such as Edamame Truffle Fried Rice

or Corn Fried Rice or the menu.

Where: Mayouchi, The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, Powai

When: Till January 29

Time: 5 pm – 1:30 am

Contact: 080101 66063 for reservations

Two-week long celebration

Celebrate the festivities with Foo's specially curated menu in Mumbai, Expect dishes that delight the palate, like the Fat Choy Tempura Roll, Lantern Togarashi Roll, Longwei Dumpling, Hongbao Dumpling, Fortune Rice and last but not the least, The Golden Luck dessert.

While enjoying the food, sip on cocktails such as Midnight Star, Balance Bloom, Twist of Fate, Dusk of Prosperity, Slither and Shine and Fortune Fizz.

Beyond the food and drink, Foo brings the festive spirit alive with the Wishing Tree Rituals. Diners will receive golden wishing cards to share their hopes for 2025, which will be displayed on a beautiful Cherry Blossom Tree at each outlet (excluding Powai, Town and Pune). Fortune Cookies will also be handed out to guests, cracking open surprises and spreading little moments of luck and joy.

The celebration is incomplete without the lion dance performances that will take place throughout.

Where: Foo, Across outlets

When: Till February 10

Time: 12 pm - 1 am

Savouring flavours of China

Marking the arrival of the Year of the Snake, KOKO presents a specially curated Chinese New Year till February 15. The menu includes sushi like The Imperial Unagi Maki and dim sum like Legacy Lotus Dumpling and even The Royale Dumpling. It also includes the likes of Gong Xi Cheung Fun and Prosperity Cheung Fun, along with Hot-Pot Cantonese-Style Fish and Longevity Noodles. End your meal with the Red Dynasty dessert.

The cocktail menu has delicious creations like the Peach Fortune, Lucky Mandarin, Fortune’s Sip and Vanilla Bloom among others.

Where: KOKO, Lower Parel

When: Till February 15

Contact: +91 77159 63030 for reservations