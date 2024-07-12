As the world celebrates National French Fries Day on July 12, Indian chefs suggest there's a lot you can load your fries with. Put on your chef's hat, head into the kitchen, and follow these easy yet delicious recipes

Every year, National French Fry Day is celebrated on July 12 in the US, but it has spread around the world. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: SAZ American Brasserie/Araiya Palampur

Everybody loves potatoes, but that love multiplies tenfold when they're turned into French fries. The best part about snacking on fries is that they can be enjoyed at any time of the day, with recipes easily tweaked to suit your choice of seasonings and sauces. While classic fries are always a favourite, they have evolved significantly over the past decade, especially in India and closer to home in Mumbai. Traditionally enjoyed with burgers, fries are now inspired by cuisines from around the world and are even loaded, becoming a meal by themselves and making them even more irresistible.