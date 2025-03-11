Holi 2025: 5 must-try easy recipes to add flavour to your celebrations

While people can make gujiyas, they can also make different kinds of thandai to enjoy the festival of colours

Holi is being celebrated on March 14 this year. Photo Courtesy: Khandani Rajdhani

With Holi around the corner, Khandani Rajdhani is hosting their vibrant seven day 'Rangeelo Rajasthan' festival for Holi till March 14 at all outlets across Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Pune.



While many people may plan to eat outside, there are others who would like to stay indoors and enjoy a feast made by themselves. Catering to them, Maharaj Bhawar Singh, who is the corporate chef at Khandani Rajdhani has shared five easy recipes that people can follow to make interesting dishes for their Holi celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mawa Gujiya



Ingredients:

Maida 1 cup + 1 tbsp

Ghee 2 and 1/2 tbsp

Salt a pinch

Mava 3/4 cup (Grated)

Kopra - 1/2 cup (Grated)

Powdered sugar 5 tbsp

Cashewnuts 2 tbsp (Chopped)

Chopped Almonds 2 tbsp

Apple (grated) 1 no

Cinnamon powder 1/4 tsp

Cardamom powder 1/8 tsp

Oil to deep fry



Method:

1. Combine 1 cup maida, salt and ghee in a bowl and mix well with your hands.

2. Add enough cold water to knead a soft dough.

3. Rest the dough for half hour for the stuffing.

4. Heat a pan and add grated mava to it.

5. Stir it continuously without burning. Cook until golden brown .

6. Switch off the flame. Let it cool and set again.

7. Add kopra, powdered sugar, dry fruits, grated apple, cardamom powder and cinnamon powder to mava and mix well.

8. Make small balls out of dough and roll into small poories.

9. Now, place the stuffing on one half of the rolled dough.

10. Stick the sides and make a half moon by sticking the edges.

11. Make all gujiyas and fry them in hot oil at medium low heat till golden in colour.

12. Remove onto an absorbent paper and let them cool.

13. In a pan make sugar syrup . once it in one string consistency remove from flame and allow it to cool.

14. Once the syrup is cooled, put the gujiya in the syrup and soak for few minutes. Remove from the syrup and strain it. Place the gujiya on a plate and garnish the same with chopped almonds, pistachios

Gulab Kesari Thandai



Ingredients:

Thandai masala paste 1 tbsp

Boiled chilled full Fat milk 200 ml

Sugar powder 2 tbsp

Gulkand – 1 tbsp

Mixed chopped nuts 1 tbsp

Rose syrup 4 tbsp

Dry rose petals 1 tsp

Saffron as required

Thandai masala paste

Ingredients:

Peeled almonds – 1/2 cup

Cashew nut 1/2 cup

Black pepper corns 25 to 30 nos

Elaichi – 25 to 30 pcs

Poppy seeds (Khus Khus) – 2 tbsp

Fennel seeds 2 tbsp

Melon seeds (Charmagaj) 2 tbsp

Saffron – 25 to 30 strands

Dry rose petals 2 tbsp

Method:

1. Soak all the ingredients in water for a minimum of four hours.

2. Strain all the ingredients out from the water.

3. Grind the ingredients in a wet grinder to smooth paste.

4. Store in an air tight container.

5. Can be stored for 3 days in the refrigerator.

Jamnanagri Ghughra



Ingredients:

All-purpose flour/maida for outer crust - 1 cup

Oil 2 tbsp

Salt as per taste

Half cup dry peas soak overnight for stuffing

Boiled potatoes 3 nos

Oil 3 tbsp

Some cumin seeds

Ginger green chilli paste 1 tsp

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Lemon juice 1 tsp

Chaat masala 1 tsp

Roasted cumin powder 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Method:

1. For outer crust - in a bowl take all purpose flour , add 2 tbsp oil and salt into it and mix well . Knead it dough by adding water . Leave them aside for 20 minutes .

2. For stuffing - first drain and wash soaked peas and boil it .

3. When peas are done , Mash them with a spoon or hand , add boiled potatoes and Mash both ingredients well.

4. Heat oil in a pan add cumin seeds when they start to crackle add ginger green chilli paste and saute for 2 - 3 minutes. Add red chilli powder , chat masala , roasted cumin powder and salt to taste .

5. Add boiled peas and potatoes mix.

6. Add lemon juice and mix all ingredients well. Stuffing is ready.

7. Now for making ghughra shape, take dough and divide it into equal portions of balls. Now roll these balls.

8. Put stuffing at the centre and fold it and close edges.

9. Fry these ghughra in hot oil at medium flame dip half the ghugra in garlic chutney and sev.

Leelva Kachori

Ingredients:

Tuver 500 gm

Ginger chilli paste 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Pinch of Cumin seeds

Pinch of Asafetida

Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp

Garam masala 1 tsp

Lemon juice 1 tsp

Coriander leaves (chopped) 1/2 tbsp

Oil 1 tbsp

For dough

All purpose flour (maida) 300 gm

Salt to taste

Ghee 1 tbsp

Water according to requirement

Oil 4-5 drops

Oil for frying

Method:

For dough:

1. In a bowl, sieve flour and add salt, ghee in it. Mix and add water to make dough. Dough should be not more soft and hard. Add oil and knead very well. Keep it side.

2. For Stuffing

Crush tuver. Then heat oil in a pan at slow flame. Add cumin seeds in it. When it is spluttering, add asafetida and turmeric powder. Then mix tuver, ginger chili paste and salt. Cover lid and cook till it becomes soft. Remove lid and mix garam masala and lemon juice. Cook for 2-3 minutes and add coriander leaves in it.

3. For Kachori

Make medium balls of the dough and roll out like small puri. Fill stuffing in puri.Cover it like potli and seal all edges properly.Heat oil in a pan at medium flame.Deep fry kachori till golden brown.Serve with Green Chutney and sweet chutney.

Thandai



Ingredients:

Full fat milk, boiled and cooled 4 1/2 cups

Powdered sugar 1/4 cup

A few saffron (kesar) strands

Few drops of rose water (Gulab Jal)

To be soaked:

Almonds (Badam) 1/4 cup

Cashew 1/4 cup

Pista 1/4 cup

Poppy Seeds (Khus-Khus) 2 tbsp

Fennel Seeds (Saunf) 2 tbsp

Watermelon seeds 2 tbsp

Cardamom (Elaichi) 1 tsp

Peppercorns (Kalimirch), whole 20 nos

Rose petals, dry 3-4 nos

Method:

1. Soak the above ingredients for 20 minutes and then grind it into coarse paste.

2. Put milk in a deep bowl, add sugar, mix well using a whisk and refrigerate for 2 hours.

3. Add the paste and mix well and refrigerate.

4. Slightly roast the saffron strands and in a small bowl add little warm milk and add the saffron.

5. Chill the thandai and add few drops of gulab jal before serving.