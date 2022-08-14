Independence Day 2022: Indulge in the diverse flavours of India at these Mumbai restaurants

If you are looking to celebrate this Independence Day with some good food along with friends and family, then here are some restaurants and five-star properties in the city serving up delicious feasts celebrating India’s rich culinary heritage

Mumbai restaurants and five-star properties are exploring Indian flavours with their unique menus that have been specially curated for Independence Day celebrations. Photo Courtesy: St Regis Mumbai

The city’s young and old are ready to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day by waving the flag and wearing the colours in more ways than one. Mumbaikars will also don the saffron, white and green colours to bring in the day marking a very important day in history. However, as we all know, a celebration is never complete without food, especially in a country like India, which has rich regional culinary diversity.



Every region in the country boasts of many cuisines, which change every few hundred kilometres and that in itself showcases our rich heritage not only as a culture but also in the food we eat together and especially on occasions. The city has already settled into the festive spirit with Raksha Bandhan and is waiting to participate in the festivities for Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi but not before indulging in a delicious spread for Independence Day with regional food.



The city’s restaurants and five-star properties are exploring these very flavours with their unique menus that have been specially curated for the day and if you having been wanting to get out and about in the city and eat some good food, here are some restaurants you could visit to brighten up your Monday:



Lavish brunch

Celebrate 75 years of Indian independence with your family and friends at The St Regis Mumbai with a delicious brunch at Seven Kitchens. The menu includes a variety of dishes such as a Tricolor Fettuccine & Gnocchi, Indian pancakes, Kheema Pao, and a live station for Shrimp Cocktail. A meal is incomplete without dessert and why enjoy one when you can feast on an assortment of traditional Indian desserts to help you end your meal on a sweet note. If you love biryani, then the five-star property has a menu to get biryani in a box delivered to your home. Choose from Hyderabadi Kachche Gosht Dum Birayani, Kolkata Chicken Dum Biryani or Subz Noorani Biryani along with Khubani ka Meetha or any other dessert from the menu. The biryani comes with a delicious vegetable raita, mirch ka salan, kali mirch papad, aam Ka achhar, muka mar pyaaz and lemon wedges.



Where: Seven Kitchens, St Regis Mumbai, Lower Parel (West)

When: August 15

Time: 7 pm – 11 pm

Price: Rs 2,400 plus taxes per person

Call: 8657522956/022 61628422/022 61628000 for reservations





JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has curated a special menu called ‘Flavours of India’ that explores the diverse cuisines of India. Photo Courtesy: JW Marriott Sahar



Regional flavours

If you don’t want to go too far and want to still step out in and around Andheri, this Independence Day, then head over to JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar. The five-star property has curated a special menu called ‘Flavours of India’ that explores the diverse cuisines from all around the country. Indulge in a variety of flavours as the restaurant JW Café dishes out popular lip-smacking favourites at the lunch buffet.



Where: JW Café, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, Andheri (East)

When: August 15

Time: 1 pm – 3 pm

Price: Rs 2,150 plus taxes per person

Call: 022 6882 8888 or 022 6882 865 for reservations





The chefs have curated a special menu at Peshwa Pavillion in ITC Maratha with a focus on the Pathare Prabhu cuisine. Photo Courtesy: ITC Maratha



Taste of the west

If you love exploring regional Indian food, then you are in for a treat for Independence Day. At ITC Maratha, the chefs have put together a menu for the day with a focus on the Pathare Prabhu cuisine that will be served at Peshwa Pavillion. Diners will get to experience the cuisine which boasts of flavours from Maharashtra and Gujarat. The brunch will have specialities that include meat and seafood delicacies as well as heirloom recipes for people to enjoy all afternooon.



Where: Peshwa Pavillion, ITC Maratha, Andheri (East)

When: August 15

Time: 12 noon – 12:30 pm

Price: Rs 1,947 plus taxes per person

Call: 022 2830 3030 for reservations





The Bombay Canteen is hosting its 8th Independence Day Daawat which will include dishes such as Millet Haleem, Dum Rajma and Bohra Kheema. Photo Courtesy: The Bombay Canteen



Food for a cause

The Bombay Canteen is hosting its 8th Independence Day Daawat, an initiative in the form of a fundraiser that contributes to towards different causes. This year, the proceeds from their daawat will be towards Naandi Foundation to help farmers of the Cheduputtu village in Araku, Andhra Pradesh, that will help them restore the health of the soil on their farmland. Enjoy a delicious meal including dishes such as Millet Haleem, Dum Rajma, Bohra Kheema along with specialities from Bombay Sweet Shop including Moong Dal Kachori and Spiced Chakli. End your meal with a delicious Tiranga Barfi, a vanilla and orange flavoured malai peda, and Coconut-Toffee Milk Cake. The restaurant will join all their tables and serve their food on a banana leaf. Diners are encouraged to pay whatever they like for the meal as the tradition goes because it will all go towards the cause.



Where: The Bombay Canteen, Lower Parel (West)

When: August 15

Time: 11 am – 4 pm

No reservations. Seating is first-come, first-serve basis.



Celebrate India

Elsewhere in the city, the chefs at ITC Grand Central have put together a diverse regional menu at Hornby’s Pavillion. Diners can enjoy a variety of Indian dishes including Subz Kolhapuri, Malwani Chicken Sukka, Batata nu Shaak, Konkan fish curry and Murg Dum Biryani too. After feasting on dishes from all over, end your meal with Kesari Phirni and Tiranga Mithai Thaal. If you have a person in your family who is 75 years or above, you will have to pay only 75 per cent of your bill or avail of the same on takeaway or food delivery orders.



Where: Hornby’s Pavillion, ITC Grand Central, Parel

When: August 15

Time: 12:30 pm to 3 pm and 7:30 pm - 11 pm

Price: Rs 1,947 plus taxes per person

Call: 022-67045121/022-67045122 for reservations



