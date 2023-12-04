Indian Gin brand wins a gold medal at the 2023 Design and Packaging Masters

The Sherry Cask Aged Gin by Stranger & Sons presents a distinctive label and packaging inspired by the unrushed rhythm of India's forests which won a gold medal at the 2023 Design and Packaging Masters by The Spirits Business

Stranger & Sons Sherry Cask Aged Gin

Stranger & Sons Sherry Cask Aged Gin recently received a Gold Medal at the 2023 Design and Packaging Masters by The Spirits Business, marking a commendable feat just 45 days after its launch. Renowned for its unique blend and design, the Indian gin brand Stranger & Sons introduced yet another limited-edition creation - the Sherry Cask Aged Gin, adding to its portfolio of innovative drinks.

Notably, Stranger & Sons earned international recognition at the IWSC in 2020, being named one of the world's top 8 gins with a Gold Outstanding Medal. The brand boasts an array of award-winning gins, including collaborations like Trading Tides with Australia’s Four Pillars Gin and the Perry Road Peru, India’s first distilled cocktail crafted in partnership with The Bombay Canteen.

The Sherry Cask Aged Gin is a result of meticulous craftsmanship, having rested in ex Amontillado and Oloroso Sherry casks for over a year and infused with Cascara and Wild Honey. This infusion creates a spirit that not only reflects the artistry of contemporary distillation but also pays homage to the patience required for aging.

Enhancing the drinking experience, the gin is accompanied by a Grapefruit Garnish Spray, adding a burst of zest and making it ideal for slow sipping over ice. This creation defies the norms of typical cask-aged gins, offering a reimagined experience akin to savouring a classic old-fashioned cocktail but with a welcoming twist.

Beyond the liquid itself, the Sherry Cask Aged Gin presents a distinctive label and packaging inspired by the unrushed rhythm of India's forests. Designed by Oveja and Remi from Argentina, the label embodies the essence of the Indian landscape, inviting observers to pause and contemplate. The outer box, marked by bold, contrasting colors and elements mirroring the label, demands a second look, ensuring it stands out remarkably on shelves.

In line with the brand's ethos, the label unfolds its details gradually, much like the experience of enjoying the gin. Amongst the lush foliage, a two-tailed three-eye tiger majestically rests upon a cask, signaling a cue to 'slow down.' Further exploration reveals companions holding an old-fashioned decanter and plucking berries.