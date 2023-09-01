Breaking News
Maharashtra: Teenager dies trying to dodge cops; doctors say heart attack
Mumbai: Renowned psychiatrist dies in Dadar building fire
Thane: Two dead, six injured in Ulhasnagar plant blast
Passenger train catches fire near Valsad, no casulties
Mumbai: Soon, all public bathrooms to get sanitary napkin vending machine
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Bacon in French toast Indian chefs share unique recipes to celebrate International Bacon Day

Bacon in French toast? Indian chefs share unique recipes to celebrate International Bacon Day

Premium

Updated on: 24 September,2023 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Every year, people around the world observe International Bacon Day on September 2 to celebrate the pork strips in all their might as they fry them. However, chefs around India believe you can do a lot more and include them in dishes that you love to explore the crisp, crunch and saltiness they offer

Bacon in French toast? Indian chefs share unique recipes to celebrate International Bacon Day

Every year, September 2 is observed as International Bacon Day to celebrate the pork strips. Photo Courtesy: The Westin Resort & Spa Himalayas


Key Highlights

  1. Every year, the world observes International Bacon Day on September 2
  2. Chefs suggest using bacon not only in burgers but also adding it to your French Toast, Car
  3. While bacon in burgers is a favourite, putting bacon in sandwiches is also irresistible

Imagine relishing crispy bacon strips that provide just the right amount of saltiness and crunch to your loaded burger or sandwich. It gets even better if you add bacon bits to Carbonara. Only good things can come out of adding bacon to anything that you eat, and if you love bacon, you will agree because once you love it, there is no going back. Even chefs in Mumbai and around India believe in the goodness of bacon and that is why they say adding a piece of pork strip to anything is delicious.

indian food mumbai food Food Recipes Lifestyle news life and style Food and drink mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK