Monsoon special: Indulge in the goodness of ramen bowls at this Mumbai restaurant

Asian cuisine has been gaining immense popularity among food lovers. With the monsoon mood upon us, a steaming bowl of ramen makes up for a perfect soul-satisfying meal. This Mumbai restaurant is serving a selection of exquisite ramen bowls that you can relish

The monsoon season is the perfect time to indulge in the comforting and soul-soothing flavours of Japanese cuisine. Photo Courtesy: Wakai

Wakai, a Japanese fine dining in Mumbai has curated a selection of exquisite ramen bowls this monsoon season that are sure to satiate your taste buds. With a perfect blend of flavours and textures, Wakai seeks to offer a memorable dining experience that celebrates the essence of Japanese cuisine.

Check out these dishes if you love to indulge in a good bowl of ramen from time to time.

Spicy Miso Ramen:

Dive into a bowl of culinary bliss with the Spicy Miso Ramen. This bowl is full of rich umami flavors of the miso broth, delicately enhanced with the perfect blend of spices. Each spoonful is a burst of tantalizing flavours, accompanied by tender tofu karage and an array of fresh, vibrant vegetables. Spicy Miso Ramen is a true delight that will warm your soul on a rainy day.

Kimchi Ramen:

This remarkable creation harmoniously blends the fiery Korean spice with the delicate Japanese zuke flavours, that will leave you craving for more. Topped with tofu karage and an assortment of colourful vegetables, the Kimchi Ramen is an irresistible choice for those seeking a perfect fusion of Asian cuisines.

Veg Tantanmen Ramen

Experience pure comfort in a bowl with the Veg Tantanmen Ramen. Savour the heartiness of the soya milk broth, infused with a delightful nutty flavour that envelops your senses. The combination of tofu karage and assorted vegetables adds depth and texture to this exquisite dish. Each spoonful of the Veg Tantanmen Ramen is a warm embrace that will transport you to a place of culinary bliss.

Wakai takes pride in using the freshest ingredients to craft these tantalizing Ramen Bowls. Each dish is meticulously prepared by a team of skilled chefs who are dedicated to delivering an authentic Japanese dining experience. From the first bite to the last slurp, every aspect of your meal at Wakai is designed to delight your taste buds and create lasting memories.

Whether you are seeking a spicy kick, a harmonious blend of flavours, or a hearty broth, ramen bowls have something to satisfy every palate.



