It offers freshly baked breads, desserts, range of deli products, a speciality coffee bar with G-Shot coffee Roasters from Goa, and limited food menu that showcases its breads and deli products

The name draws inspiration from the Hebrew word Noah that means rest, ease and comfort. Photo Courtesy: Noa

The Nutcracker launches Noa, a new deli and bakeshop in Bandra

Mumbai's The Nutcracker launches Noa, new deli and bakeshop in Bandra. It has been created to be a local and casual neighbourhood space. The name draws inspiration from the Hebrew word Noah that means rest, ease and comfort.



Noa offers freshly baked breads like the signature rye and black wheat sourdough, sourdough focaccia, ciabatta, pita pockets and bagels, desserts like apple maple cake, German chocolate cake, Dulce Du leche cheesecake, ricotta fruit cake and a range of deli products like Middle Eastern spreads and relishes, a variety of cream cheese, crackers, oils, coffee beans and spice mixes you can stock your pantry with. It also has a speciality coffee bar with G-Shot coffee roasters from Goa, and a limited food menu that showcases its breads and deli products. All packaging is plastic-free, to align with the restaurant's commitment to work sustainably.



The food menu continues The Nutcracker’s philosophy of “fresh & comfort” and includes sandwiches like The Hungry Chippie (Focaccia with fresh vegetables, miso mayo and Noa handmade wafers), the Aubergine Schnitzel (Aubergine and Ajjvar in Focaccia Bread), the Noa Sourdough Grilled Cheese (melty mature Himalayan Gruyere, Parmesan & Cheddar) the Sabich Pita Pocket (Pita stuffed with eggplant, boiled egg salad, green tahini & labneh) and a bagel station where you can make your own bagel sandwiches with options of different cream cheese flavours and toppings.



The deli also has healthy salads and bowls that aim to be perfect for a summer day, along with the smoothies and cold beverages.



The menu also has bombolinis (stuffed doughnuts) and cookies baked fresh through the day at the shop are specially designed for our little customers along with a kids’ menu of chipwich sandwich options. It also offers a variety of hot chocolates. Diners can choose their preferred intensity of chocolate and flavour so if they like to drink their dessert, they can check out this section.



Last but not the least, the coffee is for everyone who loves their Goa getaways and knows the coffee scene there. The G-Shot Coffee Roasters make their way from Goa to Mumbai for the first time with their beautifully roasted (single estate) 100 per cent Arabica beans that are being brewed fresh at Noa.

