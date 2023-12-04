Nagpur Orange Granita to Jingle Mingle Salad: Indulge in the goodness of citrus with delicious orange recipes

Who doesn’t love a good tangy and pulpy orange? While it tastes best in its raw form, if you wish to tingle your tastebuds, we bring you orange recipes with a fresh twist

Oranges add great taste to a variety of dishes from salads to cakes and candies. Photo Courtesy: Chef Bharati Mhatre/Chef Rajdeep Rana

The official season of relishing oranges is here While oranges tastes great in their original form, we got chefs to share unique recipes If you wish to tingle your tastebuds, here are some orange recipes to try out

This refreshing fruit adds great taste to a variety of dishes from salads to cakes and candies. Loaded with freshness and a beautiful blend of tangy and sweet taste, oranges are a great way to brighten up a meal table. Now, with the official season of the fruit going on, we thought of adding some zest to your mundane diet. While the fruit tastes heavenly in its original form, we asked chefs for orange recipes that give a unique twist to this universally loved fruit.



If you are in for some fun this winter and wish to tingle your tastebuds, bring out your cutlery and get started.



Glazed Cranberry Orange Scones