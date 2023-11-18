Kiss of kiwi: This winter season, add the seasonal fruit to not only your cocktail but also your dessert

Make the most of kiwis by indulging in different kinds of cocktails this winter season

Indian mixologists and bartenders say you can make delicious cocktails with kiwi not only with gin but also wine, whiskey and rum. Photo courtesy: ITC Maratha/The Westin Mumbai Garden City

The winter season brings with it a variety of fruits and vegetables. While many people make use of carrots, peas and leafy vegetables on a daily basis, fruits are also equally used to not only make drinks but also desserts. While strawberries and oranges are used in abundance to not only make fruit juices, cocktails and desserts, among the less popular fruits, it is hard to ignore kiwis.