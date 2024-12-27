While there are eight cocktails, the menu has been divided into four sections — Aromatic, Culinary, Medicinal, and Cosmetic. Each cocktail is meticulously crafted with fresh botanicals like maracuja, lavender, rosemary and anchan flower— paired with artisanal spirits

While AER Lounge is more of an upbeat space, Gimlet Garden is more mellow and intimate as it is a cosy space that aims at delivering new cocktails. Photo Courtesy: Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Listen to this article Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai unveils AER's cosy space Gimlet Garden with a botanical cocktail menu x 00:00

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai in Worli recently unveiled Gimlet Garden, which is an extension of AER on the left side of the same floor, but on the side overlooking the city. While AER Lounge is more of an upbeat space, Gimlet Garden is more mellow and intimate as it is a cosy space that aims at delivering new cocktails.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aiming to explore a completely new cocktail menu that includes eight creations - it is crisp and uncomplicated. While the Yacht Club side of AER is all about the sunlit buzz and vibrant crowds soaking in that golden hour magic, the Gimlet Garden aims to be a sanctuary for savouring good food and drink.

The mixology team led by beverage manager Vineeth Krishnan, who has concocted artisanal cocktails while showcasing a library of craft spirits from around the world.

Architect Phillip Pond muses, “It has a really cosy urban feeling like you are a spectator on this little gathering of towers. Every seat offers a close-up look at the bartenders crafting magic with their hands." While there are cocktails, they aim to also help the Mumbai drinker engage with the bartender to make the experience more immersive and personal.

While there are eight cocktails, the menu has been divided into four sections — Aromatic, Culinary, Medicinal, and Cosmetic. Each cocktail is meticulously crafted with fresh botanicals like maracuja, lavender, rosemary and anchan flower— paired with artisanal spirits, including the in-house AER Gin, to craft delightful concoctions. Whether savouring a Sesame Serenade with its sweet and smooth nutty notes or indulging in the fruity floral Babuna Bliss, each drink is a masterclass in balancing flavours and textures.

Designed to complement the vibrant beverage menu, the culinary spread at Gimlet Garden is an exploration of bold flavours and inventive twists on beloved classics when it comes to food. Small plates like Grilled Corn Ribs and the indulgent Baked Brie served with Honey Chili Sauce, offers a mix of exotic and familiar flavours perfect for sharing. For those craving something heartier, the non-vegetarian options shine with selections like the Waffle 65 or the Trio of Mediterranean Mezze to share are sure to please any crowd.

The décor mirrors the natural inspiration, with earthy green and brown tones complementing the stunning hand-painted mural at the entrance, brimming with botanical illustrations that set the mood for this craft-centric experience. It’s like stepping into a chic greenhouse, but with the comfort of plush seating and a cocktail to match. For those seeking an evening where craft, conversation, and captivating views come together, the Gimlet Garden at AER is intimate, artisanal and absolutely the place to be.

“At Gimlet Garden guests can now experience the more intimate side of Mumbai’s nightlife alongside the unique artistry of our mixologists,” shares Nitesh Gandhi, general manager. “This new space captures the ethos of Four Seasons by combining thoughtful design, world-class hospitality, and a genuine passion for craft, ensuring our guests leave with an experience that is as memorable as it is inspiring.”