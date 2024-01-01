Breaking News
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Jan 12: CM Shinde
Maharashtra: 95 detained after cops raid rave party in Thane; drugs seized
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by govt
Maharashtra reports 131 fresh Covid-19 cases
Mumbai: Thousands of cops on streets of city for secured New Year celebrations
No tussle in MVA over sharing of seats for Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > New Year 2024 Makhana Flax Seed Chivda Potato Zucchini Fritters and other easy recipes to make for breakfast

New Year 2024: Makhana Flax Seed Chivda, Potato-Zucchini Fritters and other easy recipes to make for breakfast

Premium

Updated on: 01 January,2024 09:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Top

Making breakfast this morning is going to be a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be difficult especially after a night of partying. Indian chefs share easy yet familiar recipes with a touch of innovation to help you make breakfast this morning

New Year 2024: Makhana Flax Seed Chivda, Potato-Zucchini Fritters and other easy recipes to make for breakfast

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock


Key Highlights

  1. Making breakfast after drinking, eating, and partying the whole night?
  2. mid-day.com spoke to Indian chefs to help us with easy breakfast recipes
  3. They share recipes of delicious breakfast recipes to get your new year`s started

Are you just done with your New Year’s Eve party, or have you just woken up from a fabulous party but are extremely hungry? The hunger pangs are here but can’t be ignored. While making breakfast may seem like a daunting task, especially because you will have to take the effort to put it all together, Indian chefs say there are easier options and that can include options as simple as fried eggs and bread, and you can even add bacon to that. However, the festive season demands a touch of innovation even to classic dishes. 

After Christmas, it is that time of the year when people have partied all night long on New Year’s Eve, to welcome the new year. Imagine thinking of making breakfast after drinking, eating, and partying the whole night? It is going to become a difficult task, but chefs say you don’t have to worry because there are a lot of ingredients in your kitchen that you can use to make your breakfast. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Food and drink Food Recipes mumbai food new year life and style lifestyle Lifestyle news indian food

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK