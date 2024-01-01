New Year 2024: Makhana Flax Seed Chivda, Potato-Zucchini Fritters and other easy recipes to make for breakfast

Making breakfast this morning is going to be a challenge, but it doesn’t have to be difficult especially after a night of partying. Indian chefs share easy yet familiar recipes with a touch of innovation to help you make breakfast this morning

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Are you just done with your New Year’s Eve party, or have you just woken up from a fabulous party but are extremely hungry? The hunger pangs are here but can’t be ignored. While making breakfast may seem like a daunting task, especially because you will have to take the effort to put it all together, Indian chefs say there are easier options and that can include options as simple as fried eggs and bread, and you can even add bacon to that. However, the festive season demands a touch of innovation even to classic dishes.



After Christmas, it is that time of the year when people have partied all night long on New Year’s Eve, to welcome the new year. Imagine thinking of making breakfast after drinking, eating, and partying the whole night? It is going to become a difficult task, but chefs say you don’t have to worry because there are a lot of ingredients in your kitchen that you can use to make your breakfast.