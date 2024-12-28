Breaking News
New Year's Eve: Love South Indian food? Here's why you can celebrate at The Orchid Hotel in Mumbai

Updated on: 28 December,2024 11:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Set against the backdrop of mystical Sufi melodies, guests can embark on a culinary journey through the southern peninsula while embracing the spiritual essence of the evening

The celebration includes South Indian food with a mix of Sufi music. Photo Courtesy: The Orchid Hotel

This New Year's Eve, South of Vindhyas at The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai, is hosting an authentic South Indian cuisine and soulful music to welcome 2025 with an enchanting Sufi Night celebration. Set against the backdrop of mystical Sufi melodies, guests can embark on a culinary journey through the southern peninsula while embracing the spiritual essence of the evening.


The celebration, scheduled from 7 pm to 12:30 am on December 31, offers a thoughtfully curated experience that stands apart from conventional New Year parties. The restaurant's warm ambiance, enhanced by melodious Sufi performances, creates an intimate setting for those seeking a meaningful celebration away from the typical loud festivities.


The evening's gastronomic offerings feature an elaborate combination of buffet and sit-down service, showcasing the diverse culinary heritage of South India. The vegetarian selection begins with the comforting Mysore Rasam, followed by crispy starters like Vazhaipoo Vadai and Cauliflower Coodapure. The main course presents delicacies such as Panasa Putti Koora (Andhra-style jackfruit curry) and aromatic Pachakari Stew, accompanied by traditional breads including Malabari Paratha and lacy Appams.


Non-vegetarian enthusiasts can savor specialties like the flavorful Paya Soup, coastal favorites such as Meen Varuval, and the legendary Malabar Fish Curry. The crown jewel of the menu is the Nandu Roast (crab preparation) and Adu Stew (meat preparations), perfectly complemented by Kori Roti. Both menus feature an assortment of premium IMFL beverages to enhance the dining experience.

Shivram Verma, assistant food and beverage manager at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle - South of Vindhyas, says, "We've designed this celebration for those who appreciate the finer nuances of Indian culture – where the mysticism of Sufi music meets the authenticity of South Indian cuisine," continuing, "Our guests can immerse themselves in an evening where every element, from the food to the music, speaks of tradition and refinement."

The dessert buffet features an array of traditional sweet endings including Pal Payasam, Kesari, and much more, ensuring a perfect finale to the year.

Where: South of Vindhyas, The Orchid Hotel Mumbai 
Time: 7 pm - 12:30 am
When: December 31
Call: 7506010316 for reservation

