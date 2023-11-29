Breaking News
Poached or stewed? Mumbai chefs dive into how pears can be used in food this festive season

Updated on: 29 November,2023 10:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

With the winter season here, pears are available in abundance and there is a lot to explore especially because many will be planning menus for Christmas and New Year. Mumbai chefs delve into why pears are so versatile and we should move beyond eating them raw

Mumbai chefs say pears can be used in different ways this winter season and people should make the most of it. Photo Courtesy: JW Marriott Juhu/Imagicaa


Key Highlights

  1. Pears are unique because they bring a subtle sweetness and juiciness to sweet dishes
  2. The slightly firm texture of pears hold up well in savoury dishes; adds a refreshing touch
  3. Pears can bring unique flavours and textures to a variety of dishes beyond being eaten raw

It’s that time of the year when the festive spirit gets people into a different kind of mood as they start planning for Christmas and New Year. The winter doesn’t let you forget about it either. Interestingly, the season also brings with it many different kinds of fruits and vegetables, and while apples and strawberries are popular, pears are also easily available. Even though pears often stand out because of their vibrant green colour amid other fruits, city chef Mozanne Karbhari believes it doesn’t get the attention it deserves compared to other fruits. “Pears are unique because they bring a subtle sweetness and juiciness to sweet dishes, while their slightly firm texture holds up well in savoury preparations, adding a refreshing element,” Karbhari explains. 

