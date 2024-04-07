Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Workers want Shinde Sena to keep Bhiwandi
Mumbai: No! Social media groups WON’T double your money
Maharashtra: Why is big cat still roaming free in Vasai?
Mumbai: ‘This could turn out to be a bigger problem than Gokhale bridge’
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Food News > Article > Toasted pumpkin seed shrikhand to rose puran poli Salivating recipes to try this Gudi Padwa
<< Back to Elections 2024

Toasted pumpkin seed shrikhand to rose puran poli: Salivating recipes to try this Gudi Padwa

Premium

Updated on: 08 April,2024 10:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Top

This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 9. On this special occasion, we invited chefs to share authentic as well as innovative recipes for those who have always fancied Maharashtrian cuisine

Toasted pumpkin seed shrikhand to rose puran poli: Salivating recipes to try this Gudi Padwa

From puran poli to basundi, the festival of Gudi Padwa is incomplete without the finger-licking meals. Photo Credits: WelcomHeritage Tadoba Vanya Villas Resort & Spa

Gudi Padwa, also known as the Marathi New Year is celebrated across the state of Maharashtra. It also marks the start of the harvest season in the state. On this day, Maharashtrian families, besides offering prayers to the gods, also raise a Gudi (a bamboo pole adorned with saffron cloth, neem leaves, Kalash and other decorative items) and prepare delicious authentic Maharashtrian delicacies. From puran poli to basundi, the festival of Gudi Padwa is incomplete without the finger-licking meals. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style gudi padwa indian food mumbai food Food Recipes lifestyle
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK