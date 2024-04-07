Toasted pumpkin seed shrikhand to rose puran poli: Salivating recipes to try this Gudi Padwa

This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 9. On this special occasion, we invited chefs to share authentic as well as innovative recipes for those who have always fancied Maharashtrian cuisine

From puran poli to basundi, the festival of Gudi Padwa is incomplete without the finger-licking meals. Photo Credits: WelcomHeritage Tadoba Vanya Villas Resort & Spa

Gudi Padwa, also known as the Marathi New Year is celebrated across the state of Maharashtra. It also marks the start of the harvest season in the state. On this day, Maharashtrian families, besides offering prayers to the gods, also raise a Gudi (a bamboo pole adorned with saffron cloth, neem leaves, Kalash and other decorative items) and prepare delicious authentic Maharashtrian delicacies. From puran poli to basundi, the festival of Gudi Padwa is incomplete without the finger-licking meals.