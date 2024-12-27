The holiday season is synonymous with decadent desserts. However, this year, you can indulge without the guilt thanks to healthy yet appetising holiday dessert recipes that are low in sugar, fat, and calories, yet packed with flavour

For a low-key dessert that will be ready in no time, try whipping up this coconut yoghurt parfait. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

With Christmas around the corner, the holiday season is in full swing. While festivities are synonymous with indulgent meals and decadent desserts, many of us experience guilt due to our sugar cravings. For those who are health conscious and committed to their fitness, chefs have shared guilt-free dessert recipes that creatively reduce sugar while packing solid flavour. From sugar-free brownies to vegan carrot cake, these recipes include nourishing and fresh ingredients that are aimed to cater to your sweet tooth without compromising on the taste. Indulge in the spirit of the season by whipping up these delicious desserts, and celebrate with your loved ones!

Vegan carrot and walnut cake

Can the holidays be celebrated without cake? If you are struggling to think of a recipe that will satisfy your sweet tooth without compromising your fitness goals, this carrot cake is worth a try. "Carrot cake with healthy components like whole wheat flour and coconut sugar is a great way to satisfy your sugar cravings while staying committed to your health goals during the holidays,” shares Mozanne Karbhari, sous chef, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai.

Ingredients

Whole wheat flour 1 cup

Grated carrots 1 cup

Chopped walnuts 1/4 cup

Coconut sugar 1/3 cup

Unsweetened almond milk 1/2 cup

Coconut oil 2 tbsp

Baking powder 1 tsp

Baking soda 1/2 tsp

Cinnamon powder 1 tsp

Method

1. In a bowl, combine whole wheat flour, baking soda, baking powder, and cinnamon.

2. Mix the coconut oil, almond milk, and coconut sugar in a separate bowl. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture gradually.

3. Add chopped walnuts and grated carrots.

4. Fill a baking pan that has been oiled with the batter.

5. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 180°C.

6. Slice, cool, and serve.

Sugar-Free Brownie

What if you could have your favourite dessert without the excessive calories? “Sugar-free desserts are a delightful way to indulge without compromising on health. This brownie is crafted to bring joy to every bite, ensuring that you savour the sweetness of life without added sugar,” says Rajesh Paramashivan, head pastry chef, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.

Ingredients

Butter 325 gm

Milk 450 ml

Sugar-free dark chocolate 500 gm

Flour 150 gm

Baking powder 10 gm

Walnuts 250 gm



For Mousse:

Sugar-free dark chocolate 300 gm

Fresh cream 600 gm

Fresh cream (whipped) 400 gm

Method

1. Melt sugar-free chocolate.

2. Boil butter and milk together.

3. Pour the butter and milk mixture into the chocolate.

4. Add dry ingredients.

5. Mix well and bake at 160 degrees for 30 to 40 min (double boiler).

For Mousse

1. Boil cream in a saucepan.

2. Add the chopped sugar-free dark chocolate.

3. Emulsify the mixture to a smooth ganache.

4. Cool the ganache.

5. Fold the ganache with whipped fresh cream and make a chocolate mousse.

6. Top up the brownie with mousse.



Healthy Banana Bread

"Banana bread is one of those timeless recipes that feels like a warm hug—this healthier version keeps all the comfort while adding a touch of nourishment. Perfect with your morning coffee or as a guilt-free snack for this holiday season,” says Shashikant Kappera, executive chef at IRA by Orchid Hotel, Mumbai.

Ingredients

Whole meal flour 140 gm

Self-raising flour 100 gm

Bicarbonate of soda 1 tsp

Baking powder 1 tsp

A pinch of salt

Mashed bananas (from overripe black bananas) 300 gm

Agave syrup 4 tbsp

Eggs, beaten 3 no

Low-fat natural yogurt 150 ml

Chopped pecans or walnuts (optional) 25 gm

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160°C (140°C fan) or gas mark 3. Grease and line a 2lb loaf tin with baking parchment, allowing the paper to rise 2cm above the edges of the tin.

2. In a large bowl, combine the whole meal flour, self-raising flour, bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix thoroughly.

3. In a separate bowl, mix the mashed bananas, agave syrup, beaten eggs, and yogurt.

4. Quickly stir the wet ingredients into the dry mixture. Mix gently to avoid overworking the batter. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf tin. If desired, sprinkle the top with chopped nuts.

5. Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour 10 minutes to 1 hour 15 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

6. Let the banana bread cool in the tin on a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature, optionally with a low-fat spread.

Coconut Yoghurt Parfait

For a low-key dessert that will be ready in no time, try whipping up this coconut yoghurt parfait. “A symphony of freshness and indulgence, we have come up with a yoghurt parfait that is light, creamy, and bursting with natural flavours which can kickstart your day or be a guilt-free treat,” shares Chef Saurabh Das, founder of Craft of Food 2.0.

Ingredients

Coconut cream 100 gm

Yoghurt 100 gm

Banana 1 no

Oats(soaked) 20 gm

Stevia 15 gm

Strawberries for garnish

Method

1. Whisk the yoghurt, coconut cream and stevia to avoid any lumps.

2. For the first layer, fill a small quantity of yoghurt and coconut cream mixture in the glass.

3. For the centre layer, add chopped bananas and soaked oats in the centre on top of the mixture. Please pay attention that it should be in the centre, and should not touch the wall of the glass.

4. For the final layer, add the remaining coconut cream and yoghurt mixture.

5. Place in the fridge for at least 2 hours.

6. Garnish with muddled strawberries and fresh fruits.



Oats Phirni

An Indian classic adapted for the health conscious; the phirni is loved by all. An unconventional choice for Christmas, but a soothing dessert for the winter, this innovative oats phirni by Manoj Bisht, executive chef, Courtyard by Marriott Goa Colva will leave you reaching for seconds.

Ingredients

Rolled oats 1/2 cup

Sugar 4 tablespoons

Milk 3 cups

Almonds (blanched and slivered) 7-8 no

Pistachios (blanched and slivered) 7-8 no

Cardamom powder a pinch

Saffron strands 8-10 no

Method

1. Bring milk to the boil in a medium-sized nonstick pan.

2. Meanwhile, grind the rolled oats to a fine powder and set aside.

3. Once the milk starts boiling, add the powdered oats and keep stirring constantly to avoid any lumps.

4. Once the oats are cooked and the mixture is slightly thick, add sugar and stir till it is completely dissolved.

5. Mix the saffron in warm water and add to the oats mixture. Also, add the cardamom powder and half of the almonds and pistachios slivers and remove from the heat.

6. Transfer to individual serving bowls and garnish with the remaining almonds and pistachios slivers and refrigerate for 2-3 hours.

7. Serve chilled.