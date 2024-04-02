Vegan Pizza to Zucchini Zoodles: These Mumbai restaurants are serving healthy delights on World Health Day 2024

Dive into the world of healthy eating by dining at one of these Mumbai restaurants who have crafted a special menu for the upcoming World Health Day 2024 on April 7

World Health Day is celebrated annually on April 7. Photo Courtesy: The Pantry x Neha Sahaya

Most of us are always on the lookout for healthy food that also tastes delicious be it salads or pastas. With World Health Day 2024 around the corner, we have curated a list of restaurants in the city serving healthy and tantalising delights. This is the perfect opportunity to explore new restaurants that prioritise fresh, locally sourced ingredients and offer a variety of nutritious options . From vibrant salad bars to upscale vegan eateries, there are plenty of ways to enjoy delicious meals while supporting your health goals.

Sante Spa Cuisine

Santé Spa Cuisine, a healthy haven that originated in Pune over eight years ago stands out with its extensive array of vegan and vegetarian offerings. This is not just any ordinary vegetarian restaurant; it is a culinary spot brimming with taste, creativity, promoting healthy and sustainable dining options.

This World Health Day, partake in their expansive menu that boasts a vibrant symphony of vegan, gluten-free, and protein-rich options, all meticulously crafted using fresh, wholesome, natural, and organic ingredients.

Committed to clean eating, they prioritise whole foods and avoid processed ingredients. Savour their unique Quinoa Biryani and the Bajra Risotto. Dive into the Zucchini Zoodles in Hemp Pesto, the aromatic Green Thai curry with steamed, unpolished brown rice, or sip on the antioxidant-rich Cherry Berry Smoothie.

The Pantry x Neha Sahaya's new wellness menu

If you’re looking to start afresh and pamper yourself with all things good and healthy, then this just might be for you. The Pantry - Guilt-free Goodness has introduced an all-new menu in collaboration with celebrity nutritionist and wellness consultant Neha Sahaya. The Pantry, widely known for its eclectic range of healthy and hearty food options has partnered up with Neha Sahaya and crafted a menu for you to satisfy all your cravings guilt-free. Take your pick from the munchy Fresh Vietnamese Summer Rolls prepared with rice paper roll with vermicelli noodles, Asian basil, raw mango, carrots, and cucumber, with peanut ginger dipping sauce at the side or try the Zucchini zoodles with grilled pesto chicken made with zucchini zoodles spirals with house-made pine nut pesto served with herbed grilled chicken, cherry tomatoes and parmesan with herbed almond sauce will make you forget all your worries.

Si Nonna’s

One of India’s first original sourdough pizza joints, Si Nonna’s has long been synonymous with serving the most authentic Italian delights in Mumbai. Si Nonna’s emulates a typical Neapolitan pizzeria serving fried nibbles, salads, oven-baked starters and most importantly, hand-stretched Neapolitan pizzas and desserts. It's not just this anymore, the beloved pizza joint is geared up to take care of you in the healthiest way with its exclusive vegan pizza, prepared carefully with locally sourced ingredients and made with love.

Eat Healthy with Ditas, Lower Parel

Ditas is all prepared to serve you with a menu that takes care of all your diet needs. The Ditas Healthy Menu offers an array of healthy food options. The chefs at Ditas seamlessly blend healthy eating with explosive flavours. Each of the starters is below 200 calories and the mains are below 400 calories, ensuring you get a delicious, indulgent and filling meal that does not compromise on calories or taste. The classic Quinoa Salad is made with fresh herbs, peppers, chilli apricot and organic honey dressing. Take a bite of the House Spice Smoked Chicken prepared with grilled chicken breast, sauté veggies, basil au jus or indulge in Tuna Avocado Tartare made with capers, truffle ponzu dressing, garlic flakes, and lime and experience the goodness wash over you.

Visit these restaurants today, take charge of your health without compromising your tastebuds and unlock the power of nutritious choices in shaping a healthier, happier future for yourself.

