Whether it’s a last-ball thriller or a heated rivalry, watching the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is best enjoyed with a side of delicious snacks, fans are now looking beyond the usual chips and dips, opting for flavourful yet convenient options that keep up with the game’s pace

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Listen to this article Watching ICC Champions Trophy 2025? This cricket season, healthy versions of samosas, pakoras and other snacks are taking over x 00:00

Cricket isn’t just a sport in India—it’s an emotion. Whether it’s a last-ball thriller or a heated rivalry, watching the ICC Champions Trophy is best enjoyed with a side of delicious snacks, fans are now looking beyond the usual chips and dips, opting for flavourful yet convenient options that keep up with the game’s pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bring the stadium vibes at your home with the ultimate match-day snacks. Inspired by Snacks & Convenience trends from the Godrej Food Trends Report (GFTR) 2024 by Godrej Vikhroli Cucina and backed by research from STTEM 2.0 – India’s Frozen Snacking Report by Godrej Yummiez, these trends showcase how cricket lovers across India are redefining their snacking choices.

GFTR 2024: Match-Worthy Snacking Trends

1. Air-fried crunch - The Healthy Sixer: As fans cheer for big sixes, their snack choices are getting lighter and healthier. With 88.5 per cent of experts favouring air-fried and baked options, traditional favourites like samosas and pakoras are being reinvented for guilt-free indulgence. So, whether you’re celebrating a wicket or biting your nails in suspense, an air-fried snack will keep your energy up without slowing you down.

2. Nutritionally fortified snacks - The power play: ODI matches last longer than T20s, and snacking needs to keep up! 78.8 per cent of experts predict a rise in nutritionally fortified snacks, making them perfect for a power-packed innings of viewing. With makhana, millets, and protein-rich options taking center stage, you can now enjoy a wholesome crunch while staying fueled throughout the game. Brands are innovating with fortified frozen snacks, combining taste and health for a guilt-free binge session.

3. Ready-to-Eat solutions – The mid-innings snack: An ODI match is a game of endurance, and fans need snacks that can keep up. With 51.9 per cent of experts highlighting the rise of ready-to-eat (RTE) options, convenience is key for those glued to the screen. Whether it’s a plate of instant air-fried delights, pre-packaged nut mixes, or protein-packed millet patties, these snacks ensure that you stay fueled from the first innings to the final chase—without missing a single moment of the action.

4. Traditional flavours and textures – The Nostalgic Cover Drive: For many, cricket is woven into childhood memories, just like the snacks we grew up with. 76.9% of experts recognize the power of nostalgia, making traditional favourites like chaat, murukku, and roasted peanuts a must-have during matches. Now, they’re getting a modern makeover with healthier ingredients and innovative cooking techniques, ensuring the joy of classic flavours with a better-for-you twist.

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, managing director of A Perfect Bite Consulting and Editor of the annual Godrej Food Trends Report, shares, “Snacking trends in India are evolving, and cricket season amplifies the demand for both familiar favourites and innovative, better-for-you alternatives. The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 highlights how consumers are making mindful snack choices, from air-fried options to nutritionally fortified bites, without compromising on taste or indulgence.”

STTEM 2.0: How India snacks while watching cricket

Live sports and snacking are inseparable, with 49 per cent of Indians indulging in snacks while watching major sporting events like cricket, football, and Formula One. The 26-30 age group leads this trend at 52%, highlighting the strong connection between sports entertainment and food. Interestingly, sports viewing has evolved into a family experience, with 50% of men and 47% of women snacking during games—proving that cricket nights are a celebration for everyone.

Anushree Dewen, head of Marketing & Innovation at Godrej Foods Ltd., adds, “Our STTEM 2.0 – India’s Frozen Snacking Report shows that snacking is no longer just about convenience; it is deeply tied to shared moments and special occasions like watching live sports. With a growing preference for ready-to-eat, air-fried, and fortified snacks, brands are focusing on providing diverse, hassle-free options that cater to evolving consumer habits.”

So, gear up, grab your favourite snacks, and let the game—and the crunch—begin.