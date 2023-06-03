Breaking News
Cold soup recipe guide to beat the summer heat

Updated on: 03 June,2023 12:32 PM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS

Top

While we hope this period will be the last (unbearable) leg of the scorching summer, home chefs and professional chefs feel it is an ideal time to savour dishes that are cooling for the system.

Representational images. Pic/iStock

These healthy soups are ideal for a summer lunch. Simply prepare a large pot and offer your guests this delectable dish.


SMOKY SALMOREJO


Ingredients:
Tomatoes
White bread with crusts removed
Grated garlic
Vinegar
Olive oil
Salt
Thin sliced green grapes
Chopped roasted almonds


Method:
Cut the sides of the tomato halves and discard the skin.
Add bread and toss with tomatoes.
Blend the mixture after 15 minutes in the food processor.
Add grated garlic and vinegar to the mixture and gradually add a cup of smoked olive oil with the machine on.
Strain the mixture and season it with salt, cover and refrigerate until very cold and your Salmorejo is ready.

Serve the soup in bowls and garnish with grapes, almonds and a drizzle of smoked olive oil.

WATERMELON SOUP

Ingredients:
Watermelon chunks (de-seeded)
Mint leaves
Ginger and garlic paste
Chilli flakes

Method:
Blend 1 cup de-seeded watermelon chunks, 3-5 mint leaves, 1 tsp ginger and garlic paste, salt and pepper to taste, 1 tsp chilli flakes.
Refrigerate and serve cold, with a topping of mint leaves.

CHICKPEA SESAME SOUP

Ingredients:
Boiled chickpea
Garlic clove
Sesame seeds
Cumin seeds
Lime juice
Olive oil
Salt
Pepper

Method:
Blend 1 cup soaked and boiled chickpea, 1 garlic clove, 2 tbsp sesame seeds, 1 tsp roasted cumin seeds, 2 tsp lime juice, 2 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper to taste.
Blend all ingredients well to make a smooth paste.
Add cold water to adjust the consistency and serve fresh.

BEETROOT SOUP

Ingredients:
Boiled beetroot
Yogurt
Cumin seeds
Coriander leaves
Salt
Pepper
Mint leaves

Method:
Blend 1 cup boiled beetroot, 1/2 cup yogurt, 1 tsp roasted cumin seeds, 1 tbsp coriander leaves, salt and pepper to taste and a few mint leaves.
Adjust the consistency with cold water and serve fresh.

AVOCADO SPINACH SOUP

Ingredients:
Spinach leaves
Avocado
Garlic
Basil leaves
Yogurt
Lemon juice
Paprika powder
Salt
Pepper

Method:
Blend parboiled 1 cup spinach leaves, 1 ripe avocado, 1 garlic, 2 tsp basil leaves, 1 cup yogurt, 2 tbsp lemon juice, 1 tsp paprika powder, salt and pepper to taste.
Blend all ingredients and adjust the consistency with cold water.

Serve fresh.

