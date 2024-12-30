If you are planning to ring in the new year with this concert in the city, you can expand your itinerary to explore various cultural and culinary treasures Ludhiana has to offer

Diljit Dosanjh (Pic: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

Listen to this article In Ludhiana for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert? Here are some places and activities you can explore in the city x 00:00

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform at the last show of his Dil-Luminati India Tour on December 31 at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. The city was not included in the initial schedule and the grand finale here was announced on December 23.

If you are planning to ring in the new year with this concert in the city, you can expand your itinerary to explore various cultural and culinary treasures Ludhiana has to offer.

Here are five places and activities you can explore:

Punjab Agricultural University Museum

This museum stands as a symbol of the cultural heritage of Punjab. It houses rural artefacts from different eras of Punjab, giving a glimpse into the essence of rural life and agricultural development in the state.

Gurudwaras

The city is home to many sacred gurudwaras, including Gurudwara Mehdiana Sahib, Gurudwara Shri Manji Sahib, Gurudwara Nanaksar Jagroan, among others. These religious and spiritual sites lend the city its essence.

Rakh Bagh Park

This is a recreational spot in the city but is quite famous among tourists. A toy train also runs through the park, making it more attractive for travellers. Another park that one can explore in the city is Deer Park.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh War Museum

This museum pays tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in various battles and wars. It has 12 galleries, and a light and sound show narrating the story of Indian independence is also organised here.

Culinary exploration

Ludhiana is famous for its traditional Punjabi cuisine. You can explore famous dishes like chhole bhature and kulche, stuffed paranthas, tandoori chicken, samosa, chaat, among others.

