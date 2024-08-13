Get your smoothie superpower

Jennifer Garner’s secret ‘Elektra smoothie’ prompted us to ponder on the best way to fill up on energy when you are in a rush. Fitness experts share their go-to smoothie solutions for the Mumbai hustle

Jennifer Garner stirs her ‘Elektra smoothie’. Pic Courtesy/Instagram

With trains to catch, office rush hour to negotiate, and deadlines to meet, the average Mumbaikar hardly has time to cook up a nutritious meal to suit their workout or daily routine. At such times, a smoothie can be the perfect rescue act. While we think that Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner might be spared from the Mumbai commute, her recent smoothie creation on the sets of Deadpool & Wolverine grabbed our attention. Her favourite smoothie solution for her workout needs included a serving of protein powder, mixed berries, fresh spinach, flaxseed and chia seeds blended with almond butter and almond milk. She titled it ‘Elektra smoothie’ — an homage to the superheroine played by Garner in the film.

Fit Mumbaikars share their quick-fix smoothie solutions for the morning:

Banana bonanza

I do High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) or functional training and need a continuous flow of high energy. So, I use ingredients that are rich in calories and energy boosting in my smoothie. I also ensure that it is a balance of all the micro nutrients required by the body for the day ahead.

Go-to fix: Banana smoothie with a double shot of espresso is my pick. It gives me the caffeine intake as well as provides me with the requisite

carbohydrates.

Banana espresso almond smoothie

Ingredients

. 1 large banana (preferably frozen for a creamier texture) . 1 cup almond milk

. 2 shots of espresso (cooled) . 1 tablespoon almond (or almond butter)

. 1 tablespoon rolled oats

. Honey or maple syrup

(for added sweetness)

Method

Brew two shots of espresso and let them cool to room temperature. In a blender, combine the banana, almond milk, cooled espresso shots, almonds, oats, and a few ice cubes if desired. Blend these on high until the ingredients are well combined. Add a bit of honey or maple syrup for additional sweetness. Sprinkle some crushed almonds or a dash of cinnamon to ensure a boost of high energy.

Recipe courtesy: Binoy Boban

Tailor it to your needs

Neha Sahaya, clinical nutritional consultant, Malabar Hill

If you are doing light exercises like yoga or walking, a smoothie with a good balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats may be sufficient as a post-workout meal. For more intense activities, you may need extra protein and carbohydrates to support muscle repair.

The key is to ensure that the smoothies are balanced and include adequate amounts of macronutrients and micronutrients to support your specific health and fitness goals. While it is an effective filler, I would not recommend it as a substitute for all meals.

Go-to fix: I prefer a banana smoothie infused with a tablespoon each of chia seeds and sattu powder to give me a healthy fix of energy for a weight-based workout.

Fast and filling

Hiral Udani, yoga trainer, Vile Parle

People often underestimate the energy required for yoga. Since it is a slow-burn process, a smoothie works out best as a pre-workout for yoga practitioners. A banana smoothie, for instance, will keep you satiated.

Banana smoothie. Pic Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

If I am doing an Iyengar yoga session, a simple banana smoothie would suffice. But if I am working on Ashtanga or Vinyasa yoga, I add plenty of oats, berries and dates to my almond milk.

Go-to fix: I suggest a smoothie made of mixed berries, dates, chia seeds, and mint added to almond milk. It is gut-friendly and provides you with the right roughage. Add some fresh fruit for flavour.

