Cacao craze

This outlet in Colaba does a walk-through of how the cacao bean is grown and extracted, and gives you the history of the bean that will ultimately be served to you as hot chocolate. They have a wide variety of options including but not limited to white, milk and dark chocolate in different ratios, all topped with a toasted marshmallow. They also offer a Podi hot chocolate, which is a blend of 45 percent milk chocolate, and 70 percent dark chocolate and housemade red podi masala.

AT The Cacao Mill by Subko, 2nd Pasta Lane, Colaba.

TIME 9 am to 11 pm

LOG ON TO @subkocacao

COST Rs 295 onwards

Warm indulgence

Check out this café in Mulund that offers rich dark hot chocolate. While this is the only hot chocolate on their menu, they offer a selection of added flavour syrups and toppings like hazelnut, Irish, cinnamon, caramel, whipped cream and ice cream.

AT D’Crêpes Café, Veena Nagar, Mulund West.

TIME 1 pm to 11 pm

LOG ON TO @dcrepescafe

COST Rs 250 onwards

Cups of joy

Hop across to this space in Ghatkopar for their rich creamy Belgian hot chocolate made from fine quality cocoa; this is available in multiple flavours including caramel, hazelnut, tiramisu, strawberry, mint and more. The beverage is available in two sizes — a cuddle cup, which is a smaller size and a warming mug. As is customary with hot chocolate, add on marshmallows are available with each cup.

AT The Chocolate Room, Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar East.

TIME 11 am to 1 pm

LOG ON TO @thechocolateroomghatkopar

COST Rs 199 onwards

Heavenly sips

Chocolate can be enjoyed in many forms, and this café proves that with a variety of Italian hot chocolate, chocolate shakes, chocolate shots, and a chocolate fondue, being only a few of the chocolate selections on the menu. Scattered across the city, this can be one of the perfect places to settle your chocolate cravings.

AT The Chocolate Heaven (Borivli, Charni Road, Vile Parle, Ghatkopar)

TIME 10.15 am to 12 midnight

LOG ON TO @thechocolateheaven_mumbai

COST Rs 200 onwards

Cosy comfort

Head over to this Bandra café for their wide range of hot chocolate options including s’mores hot chocolate, dark hot chocolate, frozen hot chocolate, and a classic hot chocolate. If you’re looking for a healthier option, there’s also the gluten-free Keto hot chocolate, made using stevia or erythritol.

AT Chantilly café, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

TIME 2 pm to 12 am

LOG ON TO @chantillythecafe

COST Rs 350 onwards

Chocolate joy

Thane’s chocolate lovers can head to this space for their affordable hot chocolate selections. From a classic hot chocolate to an orange variation, with a selection of sandwiches and desserts to pair it with, this café has it all.

AT The Happyy Cup, Manpada, Thane West.

TIME 1.30 pm to 11 pm

LOG ON TO @thehappyycupcafe

COST Rs 149 onwards

Sweet escape

This haven for chocolate fans whips up a divine classic hot chocolate with marshmallows. This version is made with quality dark chocolate, milk, cream and Madagascar vanilla that enhances the flavour of the beverage.

AT En’ creo Bistro, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

TIME 12 noon to 11.45 pm

LOG ON TO @encreobistro

COST Rs 180 onwards