Breaking News
Residents hit the streets as craters surface on Aarey road
NIA busts ISIS module in state; 4 arrested
Train engine worth Rs 5 crore goes missing!
Human rights body pulls up BMC over denial of medical facilities
Escalator shifted from Mira Rd to Mahim station
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai Guide News > Mumbai Food News > Article > Love large burgers Here are 7 places in Mumbai that serve some best ones

Love large burgers? Here are 7 places in Mumbai that serve some best ones

Updated on: 04 July,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shriram Iyengar | shriram.iyengar@mid-day.com

Top

The American Dream includes in it the joy of chomping into large, delicious burgers. On their Independence Day today, we curate a list of creative and American-sized burgers across city outlets

Love large burgers? Here are 7 places in Mumbai that serve some best ones

File photo

Listen to this article
Love large burgers? Here are 7 places in Mumbai that serve some best ones
x
00:00

While its origins trace to the German city of Hamburg, nothing quite defines Americana like a hamburger. Over the years, the humble bun and patty snack has evolved into complex and gourmet dishes that blend traditional style with new global flavours. On the 247th anniversary of American independence, we curate a list of seven of the city’s best and biggest burgers for you to dig in.


1 Biggiesmalls: Technically a collection of small burgers skewered together to make a burger tower, it entails four different sliders (veg/chicken/b*ff) on a bed of hand-cut French fries, and is drenched in signature cheese sauce. 
At Frisbees, Hill Road, Bandra West; Shivaji Park, Dadar 
Log on to Zomato; Swiggy; Thrive 
Call 7039857409 (Bandra) 
Cost Rs 550 (vegetarian); Rs 650 onwards (non-vegetarian) 


Jawbreaker


2 Jawbreaker: The name is all you need. A seven-inch culinary jenga of juicy patties, salami, fried eggs and bacon, the jawbreaker is a real mouthful. With a vegetarian version available, it remains a fan favourite. 
At Jimi’s Burger, Evershine Nagar, Malad West; Pali Naka, Bandra West; Lokhandwala, Andheri West. 
Log on to Zomato 
Cost Rs 449 (vegetarian); Rs 479 onwards (non-vegetarian)

Baconator

3 Baconator: A filling delight, this burger comes with tenderloin patty wrapped in oak-smoked bacon, baconnaise and mustard packed within. 
At Smoke House Deli, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel; Pali Hill, Bandra West; Versova, Andheri West. 
Log on to Swiggy; Zomato 
Cost Rs 600

The Bhoot

4 The Bhoot: This one comes with a warning for those with a delicate palate. Sprinkled with the fierce bhut jolokia chillies from Assam, this burger packs a delicious punch for those brave enough to sample it. 
At Good Flippin’ Burgers, Manpada, Thane West; Lakshmi Industrial Estate, Lower Parel. 
Log on to Swiggy; Zomato; goodflippin.com 
Cost Rs 345

The Big Floyd

5 The Big Floyd: Named after a Bandra boy, late chef Floyd Cardoz, the burger is a fried chicken sandwich packed within a sweet Hokkaido-style milk bun with hot, spicy butter and tangy ranch sauce. 
At Veronica’s, Warden Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.
Log on to Zomato 
Cost Rs 625 onwards

Louis Grand Royale

6 Louis Grand Royale: Garnished with gold varak (foil), this one might be fit for Louis XIV and his pomp. Packed with tenderloin, lamb patty, truffles and shimeji, it comes packed with a combination of flavours to justify 
its size. 
At Louis Burger, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel; Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West. 
Log on to Swiggy; Zomato 
Cost Rs 888 onwards

Godfather burger

7  Godfather burger: Nothing spells the American Dream like a mafia-esque burger that comes drenched in barbeque sauce, crushed fried onion rings and a 
fried egg. 
At Howra Burger, Hill Road, Bandra West; Ballard Estate, Fort. 
Log on to Swiggy; Zomato 
Cost Rs 550

mumbai food indian food mumbai guide

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK