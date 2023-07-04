Love large burgers? Here are 7 places in Mumbai that serve some best ones

The American Dream includes in it the joy of chomping into large, delicious burgers. On their Independence Day today, we curate a list of creative and American-sized burgers across city outlets

While its origins trace to the German city of Hamburg, nothing quite defines Americana like a hamburger. Over the years, the humble bun and patty snack has evolved into complex and gourmet dishes that blend traditional style with new global flavours. On the 247th anniversary of American independence, we curate a list of seven of the city’s best and biggest burgers for you to dig in.

1 Biggiesmalls: Technically a collection of small burgers skewered together to make a burger tower, it entails four different sliders (veg/chicken/b*ff) on a bed of hand-cut French fries, and is drenched in signature cheese sauce.

At Frisbees, Hill Road, Bandra West; Shivaji Park, Dadar

Log on to Zomato; Swiggy; Thrive

Call 7039857409 (Bandra)

Cost Rs 550 (vegetarian); Rs 650 onwards (non-vegetarian)

2 Jawbreaker: The name is all you need. A seven-inch culinary jenga of juicy patties, salami, fried eggs and bacon, the jawbreaker is a real mouthful. With a vegetarian version available, it remains a fan favourite.

At Jimi’s Burger, Evershine Nagar, Malad West; Pali Naka, Bandra West; Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Log on to Zomato

Cost Rs 449 (vegetarian); Rs 479 onwards (non-vegetarian)

3 Baconator: A filling delight, this burger comes with tenderloin patty wrapped in oak-smoked bacon, baconnaise and mustard packed within.

At Smoke House Deli, Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel; Pali Hill, Bandra West; Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to Swiggy; Zomato

Cost Rs 600

4 The Bhoot: This one comes with a warning for those with a delicate palate. Sprinkled with the fierce bhut jolokia chillies from Assam, this burger packs a delicious punch for those brave enough to sample it.

At Good Flippin’ Burgers, Manpada, Thane West; Lakshmi Industrial Estate, Lower Parel.

Log on to Swiggy; Zomato; goodflippin.com

Cost Rs 345

5 The Big Floyd: Named after a Bandra boy, late chef Floyd Cardoz, the burger is a fried chicken sandwich packed within a sweet Hokkaido-style milk bun with hot, spicy butter and tangy ranch sauce.

At Veronica’s, Warden Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

Log on to Zomato

Cost Rs 625 onwards

6 Louis Grand Royale: Garnished with gold varak (foil), this one might be fit for Louis XIV and his pomp. Packed with tenderloin, lamb patty, truffles and shimeji, it comes packed with a combination of flavours to justify

its size.

At Louis Burger, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel; Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

Log on to Swiggy; Zomato

Cost Rs 888 onwards

7 Godfather burger: Nothing spells the American Dream like a mafia-esque burger that comes drenched in barbeque sauce, crushed fried onion rings and a

fried egg.

At Howra Burger, Hill Road, Bandra West; Ballard Estate, Fort.

Log on to Swiggy; Zomato

Cost Rs 550