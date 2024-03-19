Apart from spiritual discipline, Ramzan represents traditional fare including desi desserts. We invite Mumbai chefs to pick favourites, and a curated list of where to order from

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Ramzan 2024: Mumbai chefs pick their favourite dish to enjoy during this time of the year x 00:00

While the festival of Eid is still a month away, the faithful in Mumbai await the sunset to spread out a wide variety of sweet treats for foodies to choose from. We reach out to a few Mumbai restaurateurs and chefs to know their favourites.



Phirni at Mohammed Ali Road. Pics Courtesy/Wikimedia Commons

ADVERTISEMENT

Decadent and delicious

Munaf Kapadia, founder, The Bohri Kitchen



Malai khaja

One of my favourites during the festival has to be the malai khaja. It is a pillow pastry stuffed with malai and coated with sugar syrup. You get it in multiple places, especially at the Bohri Mohalla. As I have grown older though, it has become difficult to eat an entire malai khaja as it’s quite decadent.



Jalebi in rabri

Apart from that, another favourite is jalebi with rabri. Typically, a lot of these desserts came down from the ustads in Uttar Pradesh. The key with the dish [jalebi with rabri] is to eat it fresh. Even in that, there are variants like the dark brown jalebi, thinner or thicker. My favourite is the thin brown jalebi with the rabri.

The last one is the phirni. Not just any, but the kesar matka phirni. What distinguishes a good phirni from the average one is the flavour of the clay pot. My mom makes it best as she uses rava as an alternative to make it healthy. It is perfect when you eat it the day after since it takes on the flavour of the clay.

Going aflatoon

Prashant Issar, founder, Ishaara

Aflatoon

The good thing about Ramzan is that you want to try different things at different places every night. I visit Mohammed Ali Road once every year during the month of Ramzan. I love phirni and khubani ka meetha. But my favourite is the aflatoon. I have it even when it is not Ramzan. It comes in so many different qualities. I never made it; always ate it.

The amazing thing is that its price varies from Rs 10 to Rs 300. It is loaded with desi ghee and dry fruits. The magic is that anyone who eats it is easily spotted since their hand is coated in ghee. My pick would be a visit to Zam Zam in Byculla or Suleman Usman Mithaiwala for a taste of it. The festival is about piety, but is also very festive. I think it has the perfect balance.

Nostalgic hits

Urvika Kanoi, founder, Cafe Duco



Halwa puri

My favourite is the halwa puri on kiosks along the bylanes of Mohammed Ali Road. Once the month ends, you will not find them again. In fact, I can tell you which one exactly. My favourite cart is a green one behind the Shabbir Tawakkal Sweets.

The halwa puri is a nostalgic treat, and is specially made for Ramzan. The phirni or sevaiyya might be made again for a festive occasion. Also, to crack the balance of sweetness for the halwa puri is difficult. The simpler a dish is, the more nuances there are to it.

Get your own taste

>> Ammeez Kitchen

From rabdi malai to malpua and mohabbat ka sharbat, there is a treasure trove of delicacies for the month.

TILL April 11

CALL 9820009857

LOG ON TO @ammeez.kitchen



Pic Courtesy/Instagram

>> ARB Kitchen

While they focus on the special Iftar box, this Dockyard Road home kitchen does have the twin delights of gajar and (above) dudhi halwa.

CALL 9833758444

LOG ON TO @arb_kitchen

COST Rs 500/kg

>> Sabrina’s Kitchen

For the festive month, food curator Sabrina Suri is whipping up desserts from custards to shahi tukda and (below) rabdi.

CALL 9920538085

LOG ON TO @the_sabrinas_kitchen

COST Rs 100 onwards



Rabri

>> Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar

The iconic hotspot also offers a delightful section on desserts from dudhi halwa, phirni, gulab jamun and caramel custard. Take your pick.

CALL 18001235656

LOG ON TO jbdd.co.in

>> Bayroute

Sample a touch of Middle Eastern magic with baklava or a pistachio mafroukeh from this special menu.

TILL April 13

AT Bayroute, Hiranandani Business Park, Powai; North Avenue Maker Maxity, BKC.

Log on to @bayroutedining