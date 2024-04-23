Mangoes are the flavour of the season. So, we invited city folks to help us pick their favourite, lesser-known haunts to devour aamras-puri

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Love mangoes? Here are some best spots in Mumbai serving delicious aamras-puris x 00:00

Tucking into spoonfuls of aamras in Mumbai’s sweltering heat is a silver lining that’s reason enough to make summer feel a shade better. Add puris to the mix, and you have one of the most eagerly awaited dishes to indulge in. Mango fans from across the city suggest their favourite haunt to relish this addictive combo. The end result is a sweet mix of offbeat, traditional and new-old spaces. The Guide’s Top picks from around town:

The Maharashtrian way

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloud kitchen Laxmi’s Puran Poli by home chef Laxmi Varma is delivering across homes in the city the Maharashtrian staple with aamras — puran poli, with a dollop of ghee.

Log on to laxmispuranpoli.com (delivers in and around Navi Mumbai).

Cost Rs 40 (puran poli); Rs 140 (aamras)

Whiff of saffron

The cloud kitchen’s special aamras is saffron-infused and comes topped with pistachios.

At Good Food Concept, Worli. (delivery across the city and suburbs)

Call 9820842525

Cost Rs 275 (includes four puris)

Playful mix

Indulge in aamras made of a mix of mango varieties like alphonso, payri, Karnatak Badami and Lalbaug; all sourced from local sellers at APMC market in Navi Mumbai. The 1996-established trust in the midst of Lonavala also serves unlimited aamras puri in a thali for the die-hard mango fans.

At Nina Gujarati Thali, Sancheti Lawns, opposite Kumar Resort, Lonavala.

Log on to @lonavalalocal

Call 9820068611

Cost Rs 280 (unlimited aamras puri in thali); Rs 250 (1 kg aamras) Rs 12 (for extra puri)

Healthy, yes!

This haunt is famous among fitness enthusiasts for its sugar-free aamras made with organic mangoes. The puris come in both low-oil and phulka varieties.

At Dr Amit’s Kitchen, Flavourzy, shop No 4, Ishwar Bhavan Building, Khadilkar Road, Girgaon.

Log on to @dramit_kitchen

Cost 9820959869

Nostalgic treat

This 73-year-old restaurant right across Girgaon Chowpatty has been serving its good old aamras-puri since its inception in 1951. It prides in continuing to serve the same quality of aamras to family members who are generations apart.

At Crystal, near Wilson College, across Girgaon Chowpatty.

Cost R125 (for aamras); Rs 25 (for puri)

Call 23692482

Spice it up

This one is loved for its in-house signature blend which adds a spicy twist to the otherwise sweet and crispy delicacy.

At Metkut, Ghantali Mandir, Thane West.

Call 9819433423

Also check out

>>Surti, Bhuleshwar Road, Marine Lines East.

Cost R125 (includes 5 pieces of puri and aamras)

>> Golden Star Thali, Charni Road (take-away only).

Cost R295 (300 ml aamras; 5 puris)

>> Sujata Upahar Gruha, Thakurdwar, Girgaon.

Cost R115 onwards (additional cost for signature fresh mango ice cream)

>> Delhi Highway, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

Cost R549 onwards (for unlimited mango thali which include two mango desserts)

>> Tewaris, Borivali; Sion.

Call 9022335386

>>Manbhavan Premium Thali, Vasai.

Call 9890821999

>> Aaswad Upahar and Mithaigriha, Gadkari Chowk, Dadar West.

Call 24451876

>> The Soul Kitchen By Mihika (for a mango meal for two)

Cost R1,200 (delivery across the city and suburbs) Call 9967317275

>> Khavayye, Majiwada, Thane West.

Call 2235547155