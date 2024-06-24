Experts shed light on the 21-day ash gourd juice challenge

Can the humble petha transform the health of your skin and gut? Experts shed light on the much-talked about advantages of the 21-day ash gourd juice challenge

In Ayurveda, the vegetable has long been considered a ‘pranic’ food that energises the body

The Internet is abuzz with a new health challenge that promises clearer skin and improved digestion in just three weeks — it involves consuming fresh ash gourd juice every morning, on an empty stomach. Those who swear by it point to its Ayurvedic roots, which claim that the humble light green gourd can improve digestion, lung health, energy levels and even joint health. As ash gourds are alkaline in nature, the juice is considered a cornerstone of the alkaline diet that is being adopted by celebrities across the board, including designer Masaba Gupta and actor Sagarika Ghatge.



Ash gourd comes with medicinal benefits such as a high content of dietary fibres and promotes the growth of intestinal microbiota

A well gourd-ed secret

“Ash gourd, also known as winter melon or petha, has notable medicinal and functional properties. The edible portion of the fruit is 96.3 per cent moisture and has a mild taste. It plays a significant role in aiding digestion because of its high content of dietary fibres and polyphenolic compounds, which reduce inflammation and protect the gut lining. It also promotes the growth of beneficial intestinal microbiota and modulates gastric juices, enhancing digestion and nutrient absorption. This, in turn, leads to improvements in overall health and skin condition,” explains nutrition consultant and author Sonal Chowdhary. She adds that since ash gourd is seen as a ‘pranic’ food in Ayurveda, it is believed to refresh and energise the body, while scientifically, its high levels of B and C vitamins, and low anti-nutrient content make it a healthy choice. To further optimise the anti-inflammatory properties of ash gourd juice, Sheela Tanna, a dietician and fitness consultant at KLS Memorial Hospital, Vile Parle, suggests mixing it with fresh turmeric and ginger.



During the monsoon, it is recommended to avoid consuming the vegetable in its raw form, but rather in soups or broths. Representation Pics

Consume with caution

“Due to the cooling properties of ash gourd, those prone to frequent colds should be cautious, and might consider adding warming spices such as ginger or pepper to counter its effects,” Chowdhary advises. Tanna adds that ash gourd juice is not suitable for those suffering from respiratory problems, asthma, colds, coughs and a weak digestive system. Instead, they can substitute ash gourd juice with warm turmeric water, to which ginger and tulsi has been added, green tea or hibiscus flower tea. She also recommends avoiding consuming raw vegetables and juices during the monsoon, but to add it to soups and broths instead.



Sheela Tanna and Sonal Chowdhary

Finally, as Chowdhary points out, “The notion that ash gourd is a superfood that can dramatically improve skin and digestion within 21 days, independent of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, is greatly exaggerated. However, incorporating ash gourd into a well-rounded diet enhances its benefits, making it a valuable dietary addition.”