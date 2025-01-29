Yoga to trekking, explore these activities in and around Mumbai this weekend

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy
Pics Courtesy/Instagram
Thursday
Mindful movements
Health: Re-energise with a traditional Hatha yoga class by yoga trainer Tanvi Mehra that uses a combination of meditation, asanas and mudras to relax your body and mind.
TIME 8.30 am to 10 am
AT Tangerine Arts Studio, Wilfred Apartments, St Leo Road, Bandra West.
LOG ON TO www.tangerineartsstudio.com
COST Rs 1,200
FRIDAY
An evening of Marathi glory
Theatre: Attend Marathi Bana, a theatrical performance by a troupe of 125 artistes celebrating Marathi culture and tradition through music, dance and drama.
TIME 8.30 pm onwards
AT Prabodhankar Thackeray Auditorium, Chamunda Circle, Sodawala Lane, Borivli West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST RS 200 onwards
Saturday
Late Ustad Zakir Hussain in performance in 2015. File pic
Ustadji, forever
Event: Attend one of the concluding events of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) with a tribute performance to late Ustad Zakir Hussain followed by the launch KGAF anthem by Shantanu Moitra and a concert by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya.
TIME 6 pm onwards
AT The Asiatic Society, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort.
FREE
Sunday
Dharavi’s Tamil heritage
Walk: Discover the culture and tradition of the Tamil community in Dharavi on this guided walk by researcher Pooja Ashokkumar (in pic).
TIME 4 pm to 6 pm
MEETING POINT Kamraj High School, 90 feet road, Dharavi.
LOG ON TO @gohalluhallu on Instagram
COST Rs 1,250 (per person)
Pic Courtesy/Treks and Trails
Trip to the top
Trek: Embark on an exhilarating trek of the Sondai Fort and also visit the beautiful Morbe dam along with a view of the ranges near Matheran from atop the fort.
TIME 8 am
MEETING POINT Karjat Railway Station.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com
COST Rs 599 onwards