If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Listen to this article Yoga to trekking, explore these activities in and around Mumbai this weekend x 00:00

Thursday

ADVERTISEMENT

Mindful movements

Health: Re-energise with a traditional Hatha yoga class by yoga trainer Tanvi Mehra that uses a combination of meditation, asanas and mudras to relax your body and mind.

TIME 8.30 am to 10 am

AT Tangerine Arts Studio, Wilfred Apartments, St Leo Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO www.tangerineartsstudio.com

COST Rs 1,200

FRIDAY

An evening of Marathi glory

Theatre: Attend Marathi Bana, a theatrical performance by a troupe of 125 artistes celebrating Marathi culture and tradition through music, dance and drama.

TIME 8.30 pm onwards

AT Prabodhankar Thackeray Auditorium, Chamunda Circle, Sodawala Lane, Borivli West.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST RS 200 onwards

Saturday

Late Ustad Zakir Hussain in performance in 2015. File pic

Ustadji, forever

Event: Attend one of the concluding events of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) with a tribute performance to late Ustad Zakir Hussain followed by the launch KGAF anthem by Shantanu Moitra and a concert by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya.

TIME 6 pm onwards

AT The Asiatic Society, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort.

FREE

Sunday

Dharavi’s Tamil heritage

Walk: Discover the culture and tradition of the Tamil community in Dharavi on this guided walk by researcher Pooja Ashokkumar (in pic).

TIME 4 pm to 6 pm

MEETING POINT Kamraj High School, 90 feet road, Dharavi.

LOG ON TO @gohalluhallu on Instagram

COST Rs 1,250 (per person)

Pic Courtesy/Treks and Trails

Trip to the top

Trek: Embark on an exhilarating trek of the Sondai Fort and also visit the beautiful Morbe dam along with a view of the ranges near Matheran from atop the fort.

TIME 8 am

MEETING POINT Karjat Railway Station.

LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com

COST Rs 599 onwards