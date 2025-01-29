Breaking News
Yoga to trekking, explore these activities in and around Mumbai this weekend

Updated on: 30 January,2025 09:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divyasha Panda

If you're looking for activities to do this weekend, here's a line-up that is sure to keep you busy

Yoga to trekking, explore these activities in and around Mumbai this weekend

Pics Courtesy/Instagram

Yoga to trekking, explore these activities in and around Mumbai this weekend
Thursday


Mindful movements
Health: Re-energise with a traditional Hatha yoga class by yoga trainer Tanvi Mehra that uses a combination of meditation, asanas and mudras to relax your body and mind.
TIME 8.30 am to 10 am
AT Tangerine Arts Studio, Wilfred Apartments, St Leo Road, Bandra West. 
LOG ON TO www.tangerineartsstudio.com 
COST Rs 1,200 


FRIDAY


An evening of Marathi glory

An evening of Marathi glory
Theatre: Attend Marathi Bana, a theatrical performance by a troupe of 125 artistes celebrating Marathi culture and tradition through music, dance and drama.
TIME 8.30 pm onwards 
AT Prabodhankar Thackeray Auditorium, Chamunda Circle, Sodawala Lane, Borivli West.
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
COST RS 200 onwards

Saturday

Late Ustad Zakir Hussain in performance in 2015. File picLate Ustad Zakir Hussain in performance in 2015. File pic

Ustadji, forever
Event: Attend one of the concluding events of the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival (KGAF) with a tribute performance to late Ustad Zakir Hussain followed by the launch KGAF anthem by Shantanu Moitra and a concert by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya.
TIME 6 pm onwards
AT The Asiatic Society, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort.
FREE

Sunday

Dharavi’s Tamil heritage

Dharavi’s Tamil heritage
Walk: Discover the culture and tradition of the Tamil community in Dharavi on this guided walk by researcher Pooja Ashokkumar (in pic).
TIME 4 pm to 6 pm 
MEETING POINT Kamraj High School, 90 feet road, Dharavi.
LOG ON TO @gohalluhallu on Instagram 
COST Rs 1,250 (per person)

Pic Courtesy/Treks and TrailsPic Courtesy/Treks and Trails

Trip to the top
Trek: Embark on an exhilarating trek of the Sondai Fort and also visit the beautiful Morbe dam along with a view of the ranges near Matheran from atop the fort.   
TIME 8 am 
MEETING POINT Karjat Railway Station. 
LOG ON TO in.bookmyshow.com 
COST Rs 599 onwards

