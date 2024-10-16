Mumbai: Stir it up, Bangkok-style

Co-founder and head chef of Michelin starred restaurant Wana Yook and the award-winning 100 Mahaseth, will curate a Thai spread at a pop-up

100 Mahaseth bone marrow

There is nothing chef Chalee Kader loves more than to talk about food. The co-founder of Bangkok’s famed Michelin-starred restaurant Wana Yook is known for a style that highlights the regional diversity and traditional heritage of Thailand through fascinating contemporary dishes. This weekend, he will be in Mumbai for a two-day pop-up, Ode to Home, in collaboration with The Bombay Canteen’s executive chef Hussain Shahzad.

Kai dao with pickled yolks

Shahzad says, “With Ode to Home, we invite chefs from around the world to share their culinary heritage and let their stories unfold through the dishes they create.” We reached out to Kader to learn what defines Thai cooking, and some quick tips to take away.

Edited excerpts from an interview with Kader:

Welcome to Mumbai, chef. What drew you to the city this time?

I was hanging out with Shahzad [in Bangkok], trying out street food when the idea for Ode to Home came into our heads. We want to take Mumbaikars on a culinary journey featuring over 20 of our best-known Thai dishes. In particular, I will be introducing different types of larbs [spicy, minced meat salad] from the north and north-eastern regions of Thailand, and crispy fried kai dao with pickled yolks — perfect for snacking or pairing with a drink. There is also the famed ice-cream hotdog and jasmine wagyu ribeye — crowd favourites back home.



Chalee Kader

While Thai cuisine is incredibly popular across the world, is there a definitive feature that patrons, or even chefs, overlook in its curation?

People often miss that every dish in Thai cuisine is supposed to have a bold, upfront flavour. The cuisine isn’t afraid to allow certain flavours stand out, be it the heat from chillies, the zing of lime or the punch of fish sauce.

Which dishes capture these profiles?

There are quite a few on the menu. One of them is the larb kwai, or buff tartare, made with long pepper and fried garlic. This is the first dish I always have when I visit Chiang Mai in northern Thailand. In larb kwai, the meat is finely minced with Vietnamese mint and 18 different spices, then finished off with coriander and spring onions. We might even add some bile for a touch of bitterness.

Another dish that I’m excited to plate up is the 100 Mahaseth bone marrow. It’s got crispy perilla seeds on top. The crunch of the seeds goes perfectly with the rich marrow, creating a great balance of texture and flavour. I would recommend it.

ON October 19 and October 20

TIME 12 pm and 2.30 pm (lunch), 7 pm and 10 pm (dinner)

AT The Bombay Canteen, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

CALL 8880802424 (for reservations)

Quick-fire kaprao

Using fresh ingredients is better with Thai cuisine. But if you wish use local ingredients, opt for a quick kaprao-style stir-fry. Grab some garlic, minced meat, chopped red chillies, and a big bunch of basil leaves. Sauté everything in a hot wok, season with fish sauce, soy sauce, and even oyster sauce. Top it over a bowl of rice for a simple, delicious meal.

By chef Chalee Kader

