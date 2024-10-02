Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
Team Guide Recommends: A gar-bow!

Updated on: 03 October,2024 09:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Devanshi Doshi | devanshi.doshi@mid-day.com

While we chose a more versatile one that will complement any shade and style of ghagra choli, you can choose specific colour combinations to match your outfit.  

It is no secret that 2024 has been a season for bows — from apparel, bags, and shoes,  to now, a viral Garba accessory. This writer ordered the Navarati hair bow (Rs 400) by city-based small business Bowlicious. The vibrant bow, handcrafted by founder Hansa Patel, sports gamthi work and mirrors. While we chose a more versatile one that will complement any shade and style of ghagra choli, you can choose specific colour combinations to match your outfit.  


LOG ON TO @bow_licious29


