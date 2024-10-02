Team Guide Recommends: A gar-bow!

While we chose a more versatile one that will complement any shade and style of ghagra choli, you can choose specific colour combinations to match your outfit.

Navaratri hair bow

It is no secret that 2024 has been a season for bows — from apparel, bags, and shoes, to now, a viral Garba accessory. This writer ordered the Navarati hair bow (Rs 400) by city-based small business Bowlicious. The vibrant bow, handcrafted by founder Hansa Patel, sports gamthi work and mirrors. While we chose a more versatile one that will complement any shade and style of ghagra choli, you can choose specific colour combinations to match your outfit.

