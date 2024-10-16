Two people, on different occasions reached the private hospital with offer letters which turned out to be fake, an official said

Mumbai Police have registered a case against a man and a woman for allegedly cheating two persons with bogus letters offering them jobs at a private hospital in Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, in May, a person approached the hospital in Andheri saying he had been recruited for a position in the computer billing department. The hospital checked the 'appointment letter' he was carrying and found it to be fake, the official said.

He told the staff that he had met a woman at the hospital and had paid her Rs 20,000 for the job. The hospital the informed the matter to the police.

In its police complaint, the hospital said a woman approached them in July with an 'offer letter' to join as a 'Trainee Embryologist'. The hospital again found the letter to be fake. She told the hospital staff that she had paid Rs 50,000 to the a man for the job, said the official from Versova police station, as per the PTI.

Acting on the hospital's complaint, police on Tuesday booked the two accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

Four booked for duping interior designer of Rs 68 lakh in land deal

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police in Navi Mumbai have registered a case against four persons for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based woman interior designer of more than Rs 68 lakh under the pretext of selling a piece of land to her, an official said on Wednesday.

The case was filed on Monday at Nerul police station, he said, adding that one of the four accused has already died.

"The accused persons sold a piece of land at Pali in Raigad district to the 46-year-old victim for Rs 68.10 lakh, but failed to deliver possession of the property," senior inspector Bramhanand Naikwadi said, according to the PTI.

The case was registered against Sumit Jain (39), who was recently murdered, real estate agent Vitthal Baban Nakde (43), Virendra Kadam (24) and Chandrakant Sawant (64). As per their plan, Sawant posed as the owner of the land even as it was actually owned by someone else, he said.

They were booked under sections pertaining to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, the police official said, adding that nobody has been arrested so far in this connection.

