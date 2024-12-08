A 35-year-old teacher has been arrested for sexually abusing three minor boys at a coaching centre in Thane, Maharashtra. The accused allegedly forced the boys to give him massages, touched them inappropriately, and recorded obscene videos of them.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Teacher arrested for sexually abusing minors at Thane coaching centre x 00:00

A 35-year-old teacher has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing three young boys at a coaching centre for underprivileged children in Thane district, Maharashtra. The accused, whose identity has been withheld, allegedly coerced the boys, aged between nine and fifteen, into giving him massages, touched them inappropriately, and filmed obscene videos of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disturbing incidents came to light when the victims, who had been attending the coaching centre, abruptly discontinued their classes in September and refused to return. Concerned by their sudden withdrawal, one of the boys eventually confided in his family, who alerted the authorities.

Following a formal complaint lodged by the institute's administration on Friday, the Ambernath police initiated an investigation. The accused was apprehended the same day.

During the investigation, the police seized electronic devices from the teacher's residence. The authorities are currently examining the contents of the seized devices, particularly the videos, to gather further evidence.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The arrested individual is currently in police custody.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about the safety of children, especially those attending educational institutions. The arrest of the accused is a significant step in bringing justice to the victims and ensuring that such heinous crimes are not tolerated.

As the investigation unfolds, further details are expected to emerge. The authorities are urging parents and guardians to remain vigilant and monitor their children's activities, especially when they are attending coaching centres or other institutions.

PTI Reports that the accused teacher faces serious charges and could face a lengthy prison sentence if convicted. The case underscores the need for stringent measures to protect children from sexual abuse and to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

(With inputs from PTI)