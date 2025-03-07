Palghar police have arrested three individuals for stealing electrical transformers and dismantled a gang involved in such crimes. Authorities recovered four transformers, 620 kg of stolen copper, and 20 litres of transformer oil from the accused.

Representational Pic

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in the theft of electrical transformers, successfully dismantling a gang engaged in such crimes, an official confirmed on Friday.

According to PTI reports, the arrested accused have been identified as Obedulla Alam Tajmmul Hussain Khan (26), Anil Ambika Yadav (22), and Jaysingh Kishorilal Chavan (36). The police have recovered four stolen electrical transformers, approximately 620 kilograms of copper, and 20 litres of transformer oil from their possession.

Senior Inspector Samir Ahirrao of Crime Unit-II of Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police stated that the gang was apprehended following an investigation into a transformer theft that occurred on February 12 in the district. As per PTI, further inquiries revealed that Yadav and Chavan had multiple cases registered against them for similar offences.

The theft of electrical transformers poses a significant threat to public infrastructure, disrupting power supply and causing inconvenience to residents and businesses. The stolen copper and transformer oil are often sold in the black market, making such crimes financially lucrative for criminals.

(With inputs from PTI)